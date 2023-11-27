Google Cloud
Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow: Operations - 日本語版
Serverless Data Processing with Dataflow: Operations - 日本語版

Taught in Japanese

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Advanced level
Designed for those already in the industry
9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Dataflow パイプラインでモニタリング、トラブルシューティング、テスト、CI / CD を実行する

  • 信頼性を確保しながら Dataflow パイプラインをデプロイし、データ処理プラットフォームの安定性を最大限に高める

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

7 quizzes

Earn a career certificate

There are 9 modules in this course

このモジュールではコースの概要を説明します。

What's included

2 videos

このモジュールでは、ジョブリストのページを使用して、モニタリングまたは調査を行うジョブをフィルタする方法を学習します。ジョブグラフ、ジョブ情報、ジョブの指標の各タブがどのように連携して Dataflow ジョブの包括的な概要を提供しているかを見ていきます。最後に、Dataflow と Metrics Explorer との統合を利用して、Dataflow 指標のアラート ポリシーを作成する方法を学びます。

What's included

5 videos1 reading1 quiz

このモジュールでは、ジョブグラフ ページとジョブの指標ページの両方の下部にあるログパネルの使用方法と、一元化されたエラーレポート ページについて学習します。

What's included

2 videos1 reading1 quiz

このモジュールでは、Dataflow パイプラインのトラブルシューティングとデバッグの方法を学習します。また、Dataflow における 4 つの一般的な障害モード（パイプラインの構築に関する障害、Dataflow でのパイプラインの開始に関する障害、パイプライン実行中の障害、パフォーマンスの問題）についても確認します。

What's included

2 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item

このモジュールでは、Dataflow でバッチ パイプラインとストリーミング パイプラインを開発する際に配慮すべきパフォーマンスの注意事項について説明します。

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 quiz

このモジュールでは、Dataflow パイプラインの単体テストについて説明します。また、Dataflow パイプラインの CI / CD ワークフローを合理化するために利用できるフレームワークと機能も紹介します。

What's included

5 videos1 reading1 quiz3 app items

このモジュールでは、破損したデータやデータセンターの停止に対して復元性の高いシステムを構築する方法について説明します。

What's included

5 videos1 reading1 quiz

このモジュールでは、Flex テンプレートについて説明します。Flex テンプレートは、データ エンジニアリング チームが Dataflow パイプライン コードを標準化して再利用するのに役立つ機能であり、このテンプレートを使用すると、運用上の多くの課題を解決できます。

What's included

4 videos1 reading1 quiz2 app items

このモジュールでは、コースで扱ったトピックを再確認します。

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,309 Courses2,507,143 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

