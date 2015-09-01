About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Serverless Data Processing Dataflow em Português Brasileiro Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

What you will learn

  • Realizar monitoramento, solução de problemas, testes e CI/CD em pipelines do Dataflow

  • Implantar pipelines do Dataflow com foco na confiabilidade para maximizar a estabilidade da plataforma de processamento de dados

Skills you will gain

  • Approximation Error
  • Chart
  • Causality
  • regression
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

28 minutes to complete

Introduction

28 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Monitoring

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
21 minutes to complete

Logging e Error Reporting

21 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Solução de problemas e depuração

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

29 minutes to complete

Desempenho

29 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Testes e CI/CD

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Confiabilidade

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Modelos Flex

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
5 minutes to complete

Summary

5 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)

About the Serverless Data Processing Dataflow em Português Brasileiro Specialization

Serverless Data Processing Dataflow em Português Brasileiro

