ML
Mar 9, 2016
Really interesting course. Good introduction to the dynamics of group behavior and collaboration. Nice overview of advantages of crowdsourcing, but no mention of any ethical or economic concerns.
MI
Apr 7, 2017
Great course, very practical and a great pack of skills which will help me interpret problems better, especially ones involving multiple people (which is basically all problems.)
By Yash M•
Aug 7, 2016
This is one of the most interesting courses I've come across in a while. Although not a Design course, it is very much relevant to the Internet industry today since most of the social networks employ features that have evolved from the process of Design.
By Jean W•
Mar 15, 2017
I enjoyed this course the most in the specialization so far. I think it could be awesome as a Part 1 and Part 2, or maybe you all could offer an Advanced Social Computing course. This is such an interesting topic, and it's a huge part of how new technologies are being incorporated into the way we collaborate in many areas of social and professional life.
By Shirley W•
Dec 2, 2019
Social computing - this is a whole new world to me. It seems that I am living in such a world but never thought how it runs and what opportunities lie there. I am glad that I've gone through this course by Dr. Klemmer. It's a good start for understanding the most fundamental internet behaviors in the current days.
By Emily A•
Mar 15, 2016
I really enjoyed this class a lot! The assignments directly tested the weekly material and I thought they were useful activities. The end quiz was good to re-think the entire course and reflect on all of the material we learned.
By Tam H•
Sep 19, 2017
This course will make you work and think more. Some assignment will be one whereas others will take a good amount of time. Make sure you go through the video couple times or take notes while the instructor is explaining.
By Michael L•
Mar 9, 2016
Really interesting course. Good introduction to the dynamics of group behavior and collaboration. Nice overview of advantages of crowdsourcing, but no mention of any ethical or economic concerns.
By Muhammad A I•
Apr 8, 2017
Great course, very practical and a great pack of skills which will help me interpret problems better, especially ones involving multiple people (which is basically all problems.)
By Ying W•
Nov 20, 2016
i really like the crowd sourcing part. Thank you for the great class. I have learned a lot.
This is my 4th one completed in this serial. Looking forward to the next one!
By Perks•
Mar 22, 2017
You will thank yourself for taking this course up. Assignments in this course are very well designed to give you a real experience. You have the best faulty here.
By Zunaira E•
Feb 15, 2017
This was an excellent primer on how social collaboration and crowdsourcing works. Gave a good understanding of the concepts involved when creating such platforms.
By Vaibhav M B•
Feb 13, 2017
The course has very good material especially in terms of crowdsourcing. Gave me really good insights in social thinking and how to relate it to your product
By Nina K•
Apr 4, 2016
All the videos and assignments were interesting and informative, I am just not sure how relevant they were to the specialization.
By Devin H•
Aug 30, 2016
I loved learning more about social computation and the power of contributions by many people to reach a common design solution.
By Sergi B•
Oct 25, 2017
Everything about the course is great - the concepts, the presentation of the concepts, the assignments and even the quiz.
By Aram Y•
May 2, 2017
I had awesome experience while studying a t this course. Must-attend in case you are interested in society psychology
By Mikhil R•
Sep 6, 2015
This is one of the most innovative courses that I have seen. It really helped in thinking out of box.
By Jesabel R C•
Sep 8, 2015
It was interesting to learn via Coursera. My very first time online course ever and I enjoyed it. :)
By Ingrida M•
Sep 17, 2015
Amazing course with a lot of secrets about social computing from USA to other countries :)
By Anastasia S•
Mar 16, 2016
Great course. Do not forget to submit your work on time, otherwise you will not be graded.
By Sicong C•
Jan 16, 2017
It is a great class. But I would like to see more examples and related learning material.
By Manuel A O S•
Jan 12, 2020
Este curso te ayuda a conocer que el diseño de interfaces está más allá de una pantalla.
By Pablo P G•
Mar 29, 2017
Excellent course, provides tools needed to design applications based on social networks
By diego a•
Oct 11, 2015
Excellent Course. I really like the explanation and the topics. I 've learned a lot
By Kevin M•
Dec 27, 2018
I don't think introduction needed to be stretched so long but it was good :)
By Anuj M•
May 7, 2017
This course is very interesting, informative and same time tough (not easy).