Take the next step in your knowledge of Splunk. In this course, you will learn how to use time differently based on scenarios, learn commands to help process, manipulate and correlate data.
This course is part of the Splunk Search Expert Specialization
Filter data using time modifiers and time commands and use formatting functions to accommodate various time formats.
Calculate statistics using transforming commands and mathematical and statistical eval functions.
Compare, manipulate, and normalize data using several commands including the all-powerful eval command and an array of functions.
Enrich results with lookups and subsearches to correlate and filter data from multiple sources.
- Data Science
- Business Analytics
- Data Analysis
- Big Data
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
Splunk Inc.
The Splunk platform is designed to remove the barriers between data and action, so that everyone thrives in the Data Age. We’re empowering IT, DevOps and security teams to transform their organizations with data from any source and on any timescale.
Working with Time
This module is for users who want to become experts at using time in searches. Topics will focus on searching and formatting time in addition to using time commands and working with time zones.
Statistical Processing
This module is for users who want to identify and use transforming commands and eval functions to calculate statistics on their data. Topics will cover data series types, primary transforming commands, mathematical and statistical eval functions, using eval as a function, and the rename and sort commands.
Comparing Values
This three-hour course is for power users who want to learn how to compare field values using eval functions and eval expressions. Topics will focus on using the comparison and conditional functions of the eval command, and using eval expressions with the fieldformat and where commands.
Result Modification
This module is for users who want to use commands to manipulate output and normalize data. Topics will focus on specific commands for manipulating fields and field values, modifying result sets, and managing missing data. Additionally, students will learn how to use specific eval command functions to normalize fields and field values across multiple data sources.
Really comprehensive and detailed. Amazing amount of learning. Thank you for providing this opportunity to learn.
