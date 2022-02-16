About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Splunk Search Expert Specialization
Beginner Level

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Filter data using time modifiers and time commands and use formatting functions to accommodate various time formats.

  • Calculate statistics using transforming commands and mathematical and statistical eval functions.

  • Compare, manipulate, and normalize data using several commands including the all-powerful eval command and an array of functions.

  • Enrich results with lookups and subsearches to correlate and filter data from multiple sources.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Business Analytics
  • Data Analysis
  • Big Data
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Course 2 of 3 in the
Splunk Search Expert Specialization
Beginner Level

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Splunk Inc.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Working with Time

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Statistical Processing

1 hour to complete
13 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Comparing Values

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Result Modification

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 92 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SPLUNK SEARCH EXPERT 102

About the Splunk Search Expert Specialization

Splunk Search Expert

