Course 2: Understanding Risk Management Options and the Use of Access Controls to Protect Assets
In this course, we will focus on understanding risk management options and the use of access controls to protect assets. We will start by examining the basic steps that must be in place to develop a security culture within the organization and impacting policies. We will also look into how to write and use them to enforce security requirements. Then we will move on to the actual business of controlling how our systems, services, resources, and data can be accessed safely by authorized persons. We will also cover access control models like MAC, DAC, RBAC, and conclude the chapter with an examination of both LAN and WAN identity management. Course 2 Learning Objectives After completing this course, the participant will be able to: L2.1 - Provide examples of the types of functional security controls and policies for identified scenarios. L2.2 - Classify various access control models. L2.3 - Identify components of identity management lifecycle. L2.4 - Recognize access control and authentication methods. Course Agenda Module 1: Document, Implement, and Maintain Functional Security Controls (Domain 1 - Security Operations and Administration) Module 2: Access Controls Models (Domain 1 - Security Operations and Administration, Domain 2 - Access Controls) Module 3: Identity Management Lifecycle (Domain 2 - Access Controls) Module 4: Implement and Maintain Authentication Methods (Domain 2 - Access Controls, Domain 6 - Network and Communication Security) Who Should Take This Course: Beginners Experience Required: No prior experience required