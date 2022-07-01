About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience required

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Risk Management
  • Access Control
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience required

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

(ISC)²

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Document, Implement, and Maintain Functional Security Controls

1 hour to complete
2 readings
1 hour to complete

Module 2: Access Controls Models

1 hour to complete
3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Identity Management Lifecycle

2 hours to complete
2 readings
1 hour to complete

Module 4: Implement and Maintain Authentication Methods

1 hour to complete
4 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 5: Chapter 2 Review

1 hour to complete
1 reading

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder