Learner Reviews & Feedback for Foundations of strategic business analytics by ESSEC Business School

4.4
stars
624 ratings
147 reviews

Who is this course for? This course is designed for students, business analysts, and data scientists who want to apply statistical knowledge and techniques to business contexts. For example, it may be suited to experienced statisticians, analysts, engineers who want to move more into a business role. You will find this course exciting and rewarding if you already have a background in statistics, can use R or another programming language and are familiar with databases and data analysis techniques such as regression, classification, and clustering. However, it contains a number of recitals and R Studio tutorials which will consolidate your competences, enable you to play more freely with data and explore new features and statistical functions in R. With this course, you’ll have a first overview on Strategic Business Analytics topics. We’ll discuss a wide variety of applications of Business Analytics. From Marketing to Supply Chain or Credit Scoring and HR Analytics, etc. We’ll cover many different data analytics techniques, each time explaining how to be relevant for your business. We’ll pay special attention to how you can produce convincing, actionable, and efficient insights. We'll also present you with different data analytics tools to be applied to different types of issues. By doing so, we’ll help you develop four sets of skills needed to leverage value from data: Analytics, IT, Business and Communication. By the end of this MOOC, you should be able to approach a business issue using Analytics by (1) qualifying the issue at hand in quantitative terms, (2) conducting relevant data analyses, and (3) presenting your conclusions and recommendations in a business-oriented, actionable and efficient way. Prerequisites : 1/ Be able to use R or to program 2/ To know the fundamentals of databases, data analysis (regression, classification, clustering) We give credit to Pauline Glikman, Albane Gaubert, Elias Abou Khalil-Lanvin (Students at ESSEC BUSINESS SCHOOL) for their contribution to this course design....

PT

Oct 12, 2015

This course is excellent when it provides the citations very fit to theory. And I learned it in well organized structure of knowledge. Thank Prof. Glady and his team very much.

SK

Sep 28, 2020

The course contains the in-depth knowledge which helps to learn more about the business analytics. The assignments will test your presentation skills and creativity skills

By Aniket A

Jan 20, 2020

Pathetic description of requirements. Advance knowledge of excel is required before doing this.

By Blaine B

Sep 28, 2017

Prof. Glady is an excellent lecturer. The course is very well produced, and the recitals were a great introduction to using code to solve business questions.

By Christian B

Nov 6, 2019

This course is fantastic and contains insight and material that is difficult to find elsewhere. It is enjoyable, but it isn't easy. The level of analysis required in the final week on some of the suggested data sets goes above the level of R programming described in the course, so you'll have to do some additional learning if you're not an R user. Unfortunately, it often takes a little too long for the peer reviewing to take place, but other than that the course is one of the best on Coursera.

By Vanitas M

Oct 6, 2016

Practical skills taught for how to use data tool for business purpose. It is exactly what i am looking for!

If you do not know anything about R, it is suggestible to take basic R language course before enrolling in this one.

I myself was a newbie in data field, but I took several courses of "Data Science" by John Hopkins University before starting this one. I am delighted to find that the coding thing I learned would finally have a role to play in possible future career.

By Quentin B

May 10, 2016

I am only at Week 2 so far, but the techniques presented in this course, enhanced by the quality of the recitals (which walk you through the R-code application of the concepts presented) are very relevant to the subject matter.

I would not recommend taking this course without a decent background in R; however, the recitals do a good job at helping even beginners understand the application of statistical models to business decisions.

By Irina C

Oct 12, 2015

Learning a lot from this course! The instructor addressed real business case scenarios and delivered everything that was stated in the course objectives. Both the style and the content were well balanced in terms of strategic business issues and tools to address those.

By Aritro S R

Aug 2, 2017

I had a good understanding of R, regression & classification algorithms. I found this course very helpful in understanding how those methods can be implemented in analyzing various business problems for strategic planning.

By pham m t

Oct 13, 2015

This course is excellent when it provides the citations very fit to theory. And I learned it in well organized structure of knowledge. Thank Prof. Glady and his team very much.

By Dmitriy V

Dec 11, 2015

The final course assignment was not defined precisely enough which led to varying interpretations among graders and reduces grades for all as a result.

Otherwise a good intro course for the analytics specialization that focuses on the managerial aspects of data analytics and the communication of results.

I wish that links to supplementary reading on the statistics used in the course would be provided.

By Parth P

Jul 18, 2016

The course covers a great deal of content, which is very relevant to day to day business context.

However, the course instructors can certainly do a better job on providing clear instructions on Projects and phrasing of Quiz questions. Some of the phrasing of questions/deliverables can be confusing and often requires rigorous deciphering.

By christos g

Oct 4, 2015

I thnik the course is very interested and very good organized and you learn some interesting things.Prior exposure with R is neccesary and in my opinion if in the assignements existed some more questions in order to spent more time in R the course would have been even better..

By Melissa C

Apr 19, 2021

I didn't think that it was made clear enough that you needed prior understanding of different topics. For example, you would certainly need prior knowledge of analytics and of coding in order to be successful in this course.

I found that the structure was quite disjointed and that you are not given enough information to complete the assignments.

By Alena M

Jul 6, 2020

Good concept, but requires a lot more content. The course clearly mentioned that it is applicable for the students of all levels, whereas it is tailored to managers with significant statistical background. It was unclear why we choose some type of analyses vs another one (neither during videos nor during recitals). Good concept, but requires a lot more content

By Daniel T

Jan 27, 2017

It does allow the purchase of a specific course within the specialization, the student has to subscribe to the all specialization even if they are only interested in one course only. Secondly the owner of this course should have allowed at the assignment to be submitted, because some people purchase a course only right after they have completed it.

By Mahdi S

Jun 7, 2016

Started in middle of everything, its course covers 5 to 7 factor samples, in the final exam the minimum factors is 70 or more!

You not will learn R, not really business insights, but you learn some specific cases.

I think you will learn lots of betters course in this site.

By Edward H

Jan 20, 2016

I enjoyed this class, but the content feels amateurish. One major detracting factor is grading of the exams- a complete waste of time where there are multiple examples of contradictory slides to the quiz questions. The quizes often ask for information that is beyond the scope of the lectures and steadily becomes a process of just retaking exams until you get a 100%. I don't think the quizes reinforced the material in the lecture but actually took away from the class. This class was at it's best during the recitals, where I actually got to understand the great strategies used in the videos.

By Frank

May 7, 2021

Even when this course is already a few years old, the content is still very relevant. Compared to other business analytics courses I have seen, this one is very hands-on. You learn by doing, which is good. If you are not familiar with R but understand the concepts for table manipulation in Excel, Matlab, or Python Pandas, it should be relatively easy to learn the R basics.

The R examples are quite detailed, well commented, and cover a wide range of analytics cases, such that if you come across something new you will be able to categorize it most likely into one of these examples.

By Ben B

Jul 5, 2017

Truly found the content extremely useful and well organized. Would recommend to any consultant tasked with sourcing, discovering, and communicating data with their clients, including analysts (who can appreciate the recitals) and managers (who can skip the recitals while still gaining terrific concepts and strategies from the lecture videos).

By Evgenia R

Jan 19, 2017

Great course! I believe it would be a good idea to have the text beside the videos, not below. Also, one thing that was difficult for me was the pre-process of the data (handling NA's). I believe that you should suggest some methods for that and what is the right way to do. Thank you!

Best regards,

Evgenia Rodopoulou

By Nino P

May 24, 2019

Great course to gain VERY valuable knowledge in business analytics. It's great that they provide you with R scripts that you can use anytime to remind yourself of the analysis. All in all, a highly recommendable course for anyone with data science skills willing to apply them in the field of business analytics.

By Philippe B

Dec 16, 2020

Great content for an introduction of how statistics and data analysis can be applied to business situations. The recitals are great to practice and go deeper. Be careful though, you still need to be computer-savvy and have good notions in statistics and computer science to make the most of this course!

By Karolina W

Mar 23, 2020

Excellent course. It provided a perfect mix of theoretical lectures (although focused on real life examples) and practical use cases of R Programming in the business context. I would recommend it to anyone wishing to expand their data analytics toolkit. I found it extremely relevant and enjoyable.

By Hashan M

Apr 15, 2020

It is great as it was to doing this course. The content and the lectures was really fantastic. Complexity comes into practical experience with serious of learning materials. Highly appreciated and recommended the course. This would be window to many other opportunities. Thanks in advance.

By walid s

May 11, 2018

merci pour ce très intéressant MOOC, qui m'a permis très rapidement de me remémorer des bases de l'économétrie, de même qu'il m'a enseigné de très utiles fondations en stratégies d'entreprises. Je le recommande vivement. Je vais d'ailleurs continuer et m'inscrire pour la spécialisation

By Shengyu C

Oct 23, 2015

Very relevant course

Teaches the interpretations of advanced analytic techniques - has a nice balance between the communications and the hard technical aspect. Would recommend it. However, for those who are not already familiar with the hard technical aspect, the course may be daunting.

