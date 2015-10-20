About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Strategic Business Analytics Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Business Analytics
  • R Programming
  • Presentation
ESSEC Business School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Strategic Business Analytics

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Finding groups within Data

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Factors leading to events

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 62 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Predictions and Forecasting

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Recommendation production and prioritization

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FOUNDATIONS OF STRATEGIC BUSINESS ANALYTICS

About the Strategic Business Analytics Specialization

Strategic Business Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

