NC
Nov 18, 2021
Great teacher and great content! I think this course is a great starting point for somebody who start learning more about sustainability and would like to develop its strategy in the company.
JB
May 20, 2021
I really enjoyed this course!! The content is accessible to all and includes lots of case studies from across the globe and in a variety of industries. I highly recommend this course!!
By Rambaldo E d C•
Jan 20, 2018
I dropped out of this course after the first reading when it became clear that it was not about sustainability but about dealing with environmentalism. That is, how to deal with environmental issues perceived as externalities by the existing strategic paradigm.
Sustainability is a different paradigm, a different mental model, and a different worldview leading to a different strategic logic. On the basis of this course being labelled as strategic, I was hoping it would to address the corporate level strategic challenge of how business can transition from one mental model to another mental model.
The course should be renamed so as not to confuse prospective students wanting to understand corporate level business strategy and sustainability.
By Anne V B•
Mar 9, 2019
The content of the course is fine, but the way this last assignment works (Peer-grade) IS TERRIBLE!... I have been really frustrated I started this course submitted two different assignments and never passed, I re-enrolled recently, so meaning I have paid twice for this course, submitted a new essay and yet have not been able to pass. There is no way to contact with the teachers of the course and honestly I don't think it should be left on the hands of other people than the ones to provide the course to qualify the last assignment which is the one that defines if you pass the whole program or not.
Coursera also has not available email to reply for inquiries like this one, if you want an answer from them they just put you through an endless cycle of reading small articles regarding possible ways to improve your exposure of this type of assignments. Without ever giving you a proper answer or a direct channel to talk to them. Which makes me think this is quiet shady and they must receive lots of complains so their strategy is to hide.
By Dmitry A•
Aug 6, 2017
Let's call it Sustainability 1.0 - then it will be a "so so" course.
Course promotes discussion around Sustainability and Sustainable deelopment, but it seems that the authors can't decide if Sustainability (incl. environmental sustainability) is truly the right way (more of a 2000s point of view). The world has already decided (there are a great number of business casess for sustaiability, both social and environmental) that Sustainability principles adoption is not a choice but a MUST.
By Katy•
Jul 21, 2020
I think that syllabus and video contents should be renewed. Was this course recorded over 3 years ago?Sustainability trends are rapidly changing, that means our approach must be changing.Learning from past environmental crisis is very important, whereas that's not "Strategies for the future" but just "Appropriate measure" for now.
By jenny h m•
Jun 27, 2019
Strategy and Sustainability is an excellent foundational course, providing background and context to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. The course takes students on a journey of learning about different approaches to sustainability and how businesses have, can and will need to consider sustainability as part of their overall strategy. The content is relevant and organized in a easy to manage way and the assessments enable students to test their knowledge, understand the why, what and how of developing a sustainability strategy and share insights with fellow students. I would highly recommend this course for anyone in or thinking about a role in the area of sustainability or those who have an interest in champio
By Carla C•
Apr 11, 2020
Week 6’s final submission had me lingering from this certificate for almost two years. The first time I submitted it, the peer-reviewed assignment showed me I did not grasp the content as well as I thought, but had no clue on what was actually missing from it. Fast forward almost two years later and I decided to give the assignment another try. After reading my initial submission, I quickly realized how many points it was lacking and resubmitted the work. My peer-reviewed assignment finally passed the harsh yet honest and much needed feedback and I got to receive my certificate. A small feat that felt so big. Thank you for this course!
By tommaso m•
Apr 20, 2020
Prof. Rosenberg is an incredible teacher. The course is well structured and gives a you an overview of the business with a sustainability mindset. Really recommend it.
By Venessa A•
Oct 9, 2017
This course has showed the basic framework of strategy and sustainability very well. The peer assignment also very interesting. Overall, I really enjoyed the course.
By Nguyen T H•
Nov 19, 2017
This is the best online course that I've had so far. I liked the well structured way of thinking and information that Prof. Mike gives. I also appreciated the various perspectives that Prof. showed when he presented the information. There are lots of real examples, which makes the content lively and not 'theoretical' as some other courses I attended. A highly recommended course!
By Sian P•
Feb 2, 2018
Really well put together course material. Mike Rosenberg is a great expert to listen to and his course is very easy to follow, and very comprehensive. I thoroughly enjoyed it!
By Ayush R•
Apr 22, 2020
A very educative course. I believe this course should be taught to every business school student, as the need of the day is environmentally conscious future leaders.
By NEELU K•
Mar 22, 2019
THE COURSE HAS SHOWED THE BASIC FRAMEWORK OF STRATEGY AND SUSTAINABILITY VERY WELL.THE PEER ASSIGNMENT ALSO VERY INTERESTING .OVERALL,I REALLY ENJOYED THE COURSE .
By Mahek V•
Aug 13, 2020
Mike Rosenberg- A perfect MBA professor who knows everything there is to know about business as well as environment. Loved the course.
By Gunnel K•
Jan 10, 2020
This course beyond first week is not available unless purchased.
By Yuki H•
Aug 16, 2018
I have just successfully completed Prof. Rosenberg's Strategy and Sustainability course. I would highly recommend it to all people working in CSR departments, but also to anyone who is about to start his or her own CSR consultancy (which is what I am currently doing). Prof. Rosenberg is a great teacher because he enlivens the sometimes dry and hard-to-explain subject of sustainability with vivid, real-life examples to which we all can relate. Something that is also worthwhile mentioning is his unique sense of humor!
This course is both informative and enjoyable and I have learned a lot of valuable things that I can put into practice. Thank you Coursera, and above all: thank you Prof. Rosenberg!
By Nicolas W B•
Nov 8, 2019
Strategy and Sustainability is an eye-opening and engaging course that guides you through the dynamics of business and the tough choices that managers must take to make their businesses sustainable. It, not a matter of choice, but a necessity as stakeholders take notice of the adverse effects of climate change, and the power companies have to either damage or repair the natural environment. Professor Rosenberg guides this class in a clear and structured manner that is makes his pupils understand why these choices are more relevant today than ever before.
By Guido B•
Jul 7, 2020
This course, along with the book I've passionately read, truly opened my mind on how companies are now supposed to develop strategic thinking with a constant consideration to how to positively influence the planet and not just limit not to ruin it. The different strategies are simple, well defined and practically employable. Professor Rosenberg is a fantastic speaker and he's visibly engaged in the subject.
By Burhanuddin N•
Aug 4, 2020
This was my first enrolled course on Coursera, And I fell in love with this course because I got to learn a lot about Sustainability management and strategy to be applied in businesses to grow with nature and become carbon neutral if correct steps are taken on the right time. Thank you professor Rosenberg and IESE business school for making this brilliant course.
By Jennifer L•
Jul 5, 2020
I really enjoy this journey. Great experiences where share on this course by Professor Mike Rosenberg and the way he linked the objective through the course, and the final work make me realice the current stage of the strategy of the company that I currently work an open my eyes to want to learn much more about this topic. Thank you very much.
By Ravi V•
Jan 31, 2019
Prof.Mike Rosenberg was so simple and effective in his style of teaching. He makes it personal and prods the students to think of their own real life situations, which I believe is the secret to learning. I have seen many Professors focus on study material but Prof.Rosenberg's focus was learning material. Thank you Sir.
By Felipe B•
Feb 21, 2018
Very deep content which brings many thoughts about the role and concerns related to the environment that business man shall be on their mind when they are running a business. Many good insights watching and studying this amazing and must to do course. I appreciate all the effort made by Prof. Rosenberg and IESE.
By Bipra C•
Sep 17, 2020
Excellent course design... very relevant ... truly "Thinking Ahead" ...Excellent teaching by Prof MIke Rosenberg ..every class of him ... concepts, examples and explanations I enjoyed thoroughly. Thank you Prof. Wishing you a good health . My sincere thanks to entire team who are part of this curriculum.
By Luis J•
Apr 15, 2021
Excellent course. Very well structured, very well explained. It is a great introduction to sustainability from the angle of business. You will get an understanding at how corporations look at sustainability issues and how to structure and sketch a business sustainability strategy.
By Joshua M N Q•
Sep 2, 2020
The course bridges the gap between the business sector and the environmental sector of the industry. At the end of the course, learners will have a clear understanding of the strategic options, which they can apply in their organization to support sustainable development.
By Uday S•
Jul 29, 2020
It gives me a new way of looking towards industries. As this course's goal is to provide link between Industry and Environmental conservative which is look in all the parameters. I never though that, as per industry's perspective, It is not as easy as it looks like.