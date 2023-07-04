The Basics of Libertarian Free Will

In this course, we will dismantle arguments against free will from a philosophical perspective.
Module one of the course will help you discover the differences between freedom from constraint and freedom within constraint. It will also help you to define truth and reality as they relate to our perceptions. The second module will explore concepts such as causation and criterial causations. You will be able to define consciousness as it relates to our mental and physical worlds. The third and the final module of this course will explore the core idea behind free will and analyze why arguments for or against free will are categorized in terms of their compatibility with determinism. You will also be able to compare the two types of libertarian free will.