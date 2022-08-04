بينما تستعد لوظيفتك في مجال تطوير الواجهة الخلفية، يمكنك التدرب على الجمع بين مهارات متعددة لإنشاء تطبيق Django متكامل. ستبدأ بإعداد بيئة لمشروع عملي محلي، وإعادة بناء الواجهات الأمامية والخلفية لتطبيق موجود. ستتاح لك الفرصة بعد ذلك لإنشاء الواجهات الأمامية والخلفية لتطبيق جديد باستخدام مهارات تطوير الويب الكامل التي اكتسبتها.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Learners need previous experience with: back-end development, Python, version control, databases, Django web framework and APIs.
Approx. 21 hours to complete
Arabic
What you will learn
إنشاء تطبيق Django
استخدام أدوات تطوير الويب الكامل
تكوين بيئة عمل
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
مقدمة إلى تطوير الويب الكامل
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
7 hours to complete
تقنيات الواجهة الأمامية
7 hours to complete
27 videos (Total 127 min), 15 readings, 6 quizzes
5 hours to complete
تطوير الويب الكامل باستخدام Django
5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 13 readings, 6 quizzes
2 hours to complete
بيئات الإنتاج
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
