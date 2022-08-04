About this Course

Intermediate Level

Learners need previous experience with: back-end development, Python, version control, databases, Django web framework and APIs.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
Arabic

What you will learn

  • إنشاء تطبيق Django

  • استخدام أدوات تطوير الويب الكامل

  • تكوين بيئة عمل

Intermediate Level

Learners need previous experience with: back-end development, Python, version control, databases, Django web framework and APIs.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
Arabic

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

مقدمة إلى تطوير الويب الكامل

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
7 hours to complete

تقنيات الواجهة الأمامية

7 hours to complete
27 videos (Total 127 min), 15 readings, 6 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

تطوير الويب الكامل باستخدام Django

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 42 min), 13 readings, 6 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

بيئات الإنتاج

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

