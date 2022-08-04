لقد حان الوقت لبناء شيء أكبر. في هذه الدورة التدريبية، سوف تستخدم إطار عمل ويب Django لإنشاء خادم ويب وتأمينه وإدارته.ستتاح لك الفرصة لإنشاء تطبيق ويب وتصميمه وتكوينه باستخدام إطار عمل Django بما يتماشى مع أفضل الممارسات.
This course is part of the مطوّر الواجهة الخلفية من Meta Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
للنجاح في هذه الدورة ، يجب أن تكون لديك معرفة أساسية بـ HTML و CSS و Python و MySQL.
Approx. 45 hours to complete
Arabic
What you will learn
بناء خادم ويب
نمذجة البيانات
تطبيق أفضل ممارسات أمان الويب
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
للنجاح في هذه الدورة ، يجب أن تكون لديك معرفة أساسية بـ HTML و CSS و Python و MySQL.
Approx. 45 hours to complete
Arabic
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
7 hours to complete
مقدمة إلى Django
7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 56 min), 13 readings, 5 quizzes
10 hours to complete
طرق العرض
10 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 74 min), 10 readings, 7 quizzes
15 hours to complete
النماذج
15 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 105 min), 17 readings, 10 quizzes
8 hours to complete
القوالب
8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 59 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
About the مطوّر الواجهة الخلفية من Meta Professional Certificate
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.