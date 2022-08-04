About this Course

Course 5 of 9 in the
مطوّر الواجهة الخلفية من Meta Professional Certificate
Beginner Level

للنجاح في هذه الدورة ، يجب أن تكون لديك معرفة أساسية بـ HTML و CSS و Python و MySQL.

Approx. 45 hours to complete
Arabic

What you will learn

  • بناء خادم ويب

  • نمذجة البيانات

  • تطبيق أفضل ممارسات أمان الويب

Instructor

Offered by

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
7 hours to complete

مقدمة إلى Django

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 56 min), 13 readings, 5 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
10 hours to complete

طرق العرض

10 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 74 min), 10 readings, 7 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
15 hours to complete

النماذج

15 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 105 min), 17 readings, 10 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
8 hours to complete

القوالب

8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 59 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes

