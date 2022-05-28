About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Econometrics for Economists and Finance Practitioners Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should complete the previous courses in this Specialisation: The Classical Linear Regression Model and Hypothesis Testing in Econometrics.

Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Management of issues raised by identification

  • How to select the appropriate model according to the type of data

  • Interpretation of the different models

Skills you will gain

  • Understand and manage models for probability
  • Understand and manage models for panel data
  • Understand and manage models for volatility
  • Understand and manage models for time series
  • Understand questions raised by identification of parameters
Queen Mary University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Random Regressors

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Panel Data Models: The Basics

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Further Analysis of Panel Data Models

7 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Probability Models

10 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Econometrics for Economists and Finance Practitioners Specialization

Econometrics for Economists and Finance Practitioners

Placeholder