About this Specialization

This Specialisation provides rigorous training in econometric methods, via the exploration of theoretical concepts, real-data examples and the application of econometric techniques to industry relevant questions. The methodologies in this Specialisation are an important part of an informed economics and financial decision-making process. You will learn: - How to test economics and finance theories, as well as hypotheses on the relationships between variables. - Study the behaviour of prices, returns, growth and unemployment. - Effectively analyse the impact of macroeconomic changes on economic growth and performance, and forecast the future values of economic variables. Through deep exploration of the modern techniques, applications and possibilities made available by the latest advances in econometrics, you will be ready to use these successfully and navigate the associated risks. This Specialisation is for anyone who finds that econometric methods are the main framework of reference in their daily activities as well as researchers and policy makers.
How the Specialization Works

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

The Classical Linear Regression Model

Hypotheses Testing in Econometrics

Topics in Applied Econometrics

The Econometrics of Time Series Data

Queen Mary University of London

Frequently Asked Questions

