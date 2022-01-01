- Calculate and perform the various diagnostic test
- Understand and manage models for probability
- Estimation of model for time series with R
- Setting up of the necessary minimisation problem
- Understating the link between economics and the empirical exercise
- Management of data and estimation of linear models using R
- Management of the different types of data
- Derivation of OLS parameters
- Calculate and perform the t-test
- Calculate and perform the F-test
- Prove the concept of unbiasedness
- Prove the concept of of efficiency
Econometrics for Economists and Finance Practitioners Specialization
Successfully make informed economics decisions. Learn to effectively use modern econometric techniques and navigate the associated risks.
The Ordinary Least Squares method
How to perform hypothesis testing
Management of issues raised by identification
How to estimate the various model with R
- How to test economics and finance theories, as well as hypotheses on the relationships between variables. - Study the behaviour of prices, returns, growth and unemployment. - Effectively analyse the impact of macroeconomic changes on economic growth and performance, and forecast the future values of economic variables.
We would recommend that learners have a background knowledge about graphing two variables in the xy framework and an understanding of basic algebra.
The Classical Linear Regression Model
In this course, you will discover the type of questions that econometrics can answer, and the different types of data you might use: time series, cross-sectional, and longitudinal data.
Hypotheses Testing in Econometrics
In this course, you will learn why it is rational to use the parameters recovered under the Classical Linear Regression Model for hypothesis testing in uncertain contexts. You will:
Topics in Applied Econometrics
In this course, you will discover models and approaches that are designed to deal with challenges raised by the empirical econometric modelling and particular types of data. You will:
The Econometrics of Time Series Data
In this course, you will look at models and approaches that are designed to deal with challenges raised by time series data. The discussion covers the motivation for the use of particular models and the description of the characteristics of time series data, with a special attention raised to the potential memory. You will:
Queen Mary University of London
Queen Mary University of London is a leading research-intensive university with a difference – one that opens the doors of opportunity to anyone with the potential to succeed. Ranked 117 in the world, the University has over 28000 students and 4400 members of staff. We are a truly global university: over 160 nationalities are represented on our 5 campuses in London, and we also have a presence in Malta, Paris, Athens, Singapore and China. The reach of our education is extended still further through our online provision.
