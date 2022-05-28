About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Econometrics for Economists and Finance Practitioners Specialization
Beginner Level

Learners must be able to graph two variables in the xy framework and know basic algebra. Knowledge of matrix algebra will be beneficial.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The Ordinary Least Squares philosophy

  • Practical estimation of the OLS model

  • Use of the model for decision making

Skills you will gain

  • Setting up of the necessary minimisation problem
  • Understating the link between economics and the empirical exercise
  • Management of data and estimation of linear models using R
  • Management of the different types of data
  • Derivation of OLS parameters
Course 1 of 4 in the
Econometrics for Economists and Finance Practitioners Specialization
Instructor

Offered by

Queen Mary University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Aims and Uses of Econometrics

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 25 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The Classical Linear Regression Model

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Interpretation of the Ordinary Least Squares Parameters

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Capital Asset Pricing Model

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Econometrics for Economists and Finance Practitioners Specialization

Econometrics for Economists and Finance Practitioners

