Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Econometrics for Economists and Finance Practitioners Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners must understand basic statistics (mean, variance, skewness, kurtosis). Learners should complete Classical Linear Regression Model.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to perform hypothesis testing

  • How to check that the estimated model is empirically adequate

  • How to use hypothesis testing for decision making

Skills you will gain

  • Calculate and perform the t-test
  • Calculate and perform the various diagnostic test
  • Calculate and perform the F-test
  • Prove the concept of unbiasedness
  • Prove the concept of of efficiency
Queen Mary University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Properties of the OLS Approach

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 10 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Hypothesis Testing

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Diagnostic Testing I

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

11 hours to complete

Diagnostic Testing II

11 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes

About the Econometrics for Economists and Finance Practitioners Specialization

Econometrics for Economists and Finance Practitioners

