Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Econometrics for Economists and Finance Practitioners Specialization
Intermediate Level

Learners should first complete the previous three courses in this Specialisation.

Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to estimate the various model with R

  • How to check that the models are statistically valid with R

  • How to use the various models for decision making

Skills you will gain

  • Estimation of model for time series with R
  • Estimation of models for probability with R
  • Estimation of models where endogeneity is present with R
  • Estimation of models for panel data with R
  • Estimation of models for volatility with R
Queen Mary University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Time Series Data

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 11 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Stationary Time Series Models

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Non-Stationary Time Series Models

8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Models for Changing Volatility

8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes

About the Econometrics for Economists and Finance Practitioners Specialization

Econometrics for Economists and Finance Practitioners

