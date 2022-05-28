In this course, you will look at models and approaches that are designed to deal with challenges raised by time series data. The discussion covers the motivation for the use of particular models and the description of the characteristics of time series data, with a special attention raised to the potential memory. You will:
This course is part of the Econometrics for Economists and Finance Practitioners Specialization
Learners should first complete the previous three courses in this Specialisation.
How to estimate the various model with R
How to check that the models are statistically valid with R
How to use the various models for decision making
- Estimation of model for time series with R
- Estimation of models for probability with R
- Estimation of models where endogeneity is present with R
- Estimation of models for panel data with R
- Estimation of models for volatility with R
Queen Mary University of London
Queen Mary University of London is a leading research-intensive university with a difference – one that opens the doors of opportunity to anyone with the potential to succeed. Ranked 117 in the world, the University has over 28000 students and 4400 members of staff. We are a truly global university: over 160 nationalities are represented on our 5 campuses in London, and we also have a presence in Malta, Paris, Athens, Singapore and China. The reach of our education is extended still further through our online provision.
Time Series Data
This week’s materials present a number of time series observations. We look at white noise, trend stationary and non-stationary time series. We explore both at real observation about the GDP and to financial markets observations, and to generated series of data. We introduce both the idea of autocorrelation function and that of partial autocorrelation function as tools to understand the degree of persistency in a series of data.
Stationary Time Series Models
This week we deal with stationary time series models. We present white noise, moving average, autoregression and autoregressive and moving average models. We describe the models and the different types of autocorrelation functions you have in each of these cases. We also discuss the problem of estimating the order of the autocorrelation and moving average models. We study the idea and the challenges raised by forecasting, and that’s raised by high persistency of the impact of shocks on the observed series.
Non-Stationary Time Series Models
This week we consider the problems raised by non-stationarity of time series observations. We define non-stationarity of time series data, and present the tests for non-stationarity, including the challenges raised by near non-stationarity, and that of potential correlation of the estimating model when testing for non-stationarity. We present a full example to show what are the consequences in cases where we adopt the classical linear regression model when observations are non-stationary. We introduce the idea of cointegration and present introductory models to test whether the variables are cointegrated.
Models for Changing Volatility
This week’s materials discuss some stylised facts present across financial market returns, independent of the period, the financial tool and the market we study, that are volatility clustering and aggregational gaussianity. We discuss why these models, being nonlinear in nature, cannot be estimated via the classical linear regression model, and discuss and estimate some examples of autoregressive conditional heteroscedastic models. We discuss advantages and shortcomings of these models; building on the latter, we present some generalisation of the approach to generalised conditional heteroscedastic models (GARCH), GARCH-in-meena, TGARCH amd IGRACH models.
About the Econometrics for Economists and Finance Practitioners Specialization
This Specialisation provides rigorous training in econometric methods, via the exploration of theoretical concepts, real-data examples and the application of econometric techniques to industry relevant questions.
