Dec 31, 2020
This is very good course to understand the fundamentals of project planning and management. The instructor explain the concept in a simple way. There are good examples given to understand the course.
Dec 15, 2021
By Gabriel M B•
Mar 25, 2020
Essential material who is working on a project and wants to start their own project. This went way deeper than I expected and I'm grateful for learning all this material.
Absolutely worth it.
By Sung H H•
Mar 19, 2018
The course provided a good introductory lessons on project planning and management. The course was organized clearly with interesting exercises and the instructions were helpful. Thank you very much.
By Josemaria L•
Sep 7, 2020
Very informative, concise, and easy to digest. Provides a solid foundation / framework for approaching projects, with great tutorials on using software for analysis. Great experience overall, thanks!
By Joel S•
Jan 28, 2016
This course shares a lot of valuable information but could use a good deal of refinement. I really would have liked to have seen downloadable PDFs with the diagrams representing different models so that I could easily go back and reference them without having to find the particular moment in a video where it was shown. I also wish the videos were designed with better instructional strategies--the best Coursera courses (like those from Northwestern's Kellog School of Management) introduce material, expand on it, and then summarize the most important parts in each video--this helps the learner Here the learner is on their own. There's a lot of great information to pick up on, but some retooling from the UVA Darden School of Business would be greatly appreciated improvement.
By VIKAS K•
Feb 17, 2019
This course is good to start with the basics of project planning and management. This will surely help in building the understanding regarding various terminologies of project management.
By Teresa L•
Jan 8, 2021
This course satisfied my desire to learn about Project Planning and Management at a high level. Yael's content and delivery meet my needs and I highly recommend this course to anyone involved in R&D.
By Patrizia U•
Nov 1, 2016
This course has exceeded my expectations. Prof Grushka-Cockayne does a phenomenal job in explaining the fundamentals of Project Planning and Management in a manner that makes it easy to follow and understand. With numerous examples along the way, she succeeds in reaching out to various levels of knowledge prior to taking this course. The usage of popular software tools within this framework is very helpful and helps to illustrate the technicalities that come along with planning and managing a project. Furthermore, this course gave me the confidence in actively participating in bigger future projects, working together with people with a more in-depth knowledge of project planning. Prof Grushka-Cockayne's effort in making this topic accessible to a bigger audience outside of university classrooms is greatly appreciated and I am grateful for the time and perfectionism she invested in creating this course. Courses like this enable people all over the world with limited access to academic institutions to further pursue knowledge acquisition even post graduation. Thank you.
By FARID•
Jan 1, 2021
By Angeliki K•
Jan 22, 2017
helped me to get some basic knowledge on Project Management process
By Mario S•
Sep 14, 2017
First i was really nervous. Is it the right course for me as a Software Developer. Will i run into troubles while hearing english lessons and answer english questions. After the first week and the first test everything was lighten up. The videos support subtitles (i found them in week 3 :)) Test failing is allowed as long as you are in time.
For the course content:
It was enlighten for me because now i understand our PM and Stakeholders much better. Why they choose this way of communication, reporting method, company and team setup and so on. It helped me to understand how urgent it is for a PM to have estimations from the right person and the get feedback how you proceed. I learned to respect the work that a PM has to do before the task is given to the team ( Analysis of the marked, the customer need or competitors to the risk management)
Thanks, this for weeks was a blast.
By Mohamed K A M R•
Oct 16, 2017
It's a very good course, i highly recommended, i have learn about many things as we go wide not deep which is good as a beginner to view wide subjects in many field so that be able later on to choose an specify in one of them, the teaching technique is very simple and attractive also the quizzes were very helpful, and finally i suggest to let your students to make a real planning or part of it in the end of the course as a graduation project or assignment. anyway thank you a lot for your effort and help and thank you very much coursera for funding me and helping me to take this course *big heart*
By Priyanka P•
Dec 23, 2016
For a short course, I learned a lot of PM best practices from this course. I really enjoyed learning about network diagrams, understanding critical paths, calculating total project durations and understanding the the project performance metrics through earned value analysis. While I have been a PM at a small company, which is mainly an Agile shop, I found this coursework to provide a good understanding of project management principles in general. I recommend this course to beginners and intermediate PMs alike.
By Zeynep H T•
May 22, 2020
This was an excellent course. Very enriching, captivating and full of value. The professor Mrs. Yael Grushka-Cockayne has a very engaging teaching style, I loved listening to her. Thanks professor!
By Andrea R•
Dec 30, 2015
Engaging and informative. Time well spent! I recommend this course without hesitation to all those who wish to get into project management or who, like me, have been project managers without a specific formal training. I knew several project management tools from university (network planning, for instance) and this course was my chance to revise them, adding many intersting concepts on top. The teaching style is great. If you take the time to go back and watch the lectures more than once you'll find interesting information that you might have missed the first time and that will add much to your appreciation of the topic. In one word: great! I wish there were an advanced PM course by Yael Grushka-Cockayne. Her way to describe topics is really clear!
By Mehraj A M•
Jul 30, 2020
I thank University of Virginia (Darden School of Business) for offering its global learners an oppurtunity to learn & master new skills along with a chance to excel & change their career paths via trending courses acclaimed by global industries. Also, I personally like to thank our Instructor Mrs. Yael Grushka-Cockayne for her inspiring & captivating way of teaching the subject by designing & tailoring its course content in a interesting way using case study methodology in explaining essential topic realated to PMP. And at last but not the least I thank COURSERA for presenting a global platform and a critical bridge between Universities, Companies and global learners.
Best Regards
Mehraj Ali Mohammed
By John B M•
Apr 27, 2020
I thank Prof. Yael Grushka-Cockayne for the great work of preparing very comprehensible presentation and very well structured. The sample case studies were very useful for applying and relating the project management principles to practical situations within a project cycle. The course has provided me with the terminologies and skills necessary to participate more usefully when discussing issues on project management, and to plan and manage projects with more competence. I enjoyed the learning and recommend the course to any budding project planning and management manager.
By Feyyaz A G•
Apr 2, 2020
It helped e to understand the specifications of project management in such ways. It is a really helpful education. I will apply mt earnings to my job and I am sure I will see the difference of my look
By Subham S D•
Oct 23, 2019
For one's basic understanding this course is really fruitful. But this only provides a basic outline of what Project planning and management is all about. For better insights, it's expected that one needs to further look into deeper aspects of PM. And, the course says it's for 2 weeks but the content is very small, in fact, I could easily complete the whole thing in less than 5 days. But this course is highly recommended if you're new to the area, this just gives you the overall idea nothing in-depth, as the name suggests.
By Samuel C•
Oct 2, 2020
I am glad to complete this course, In fact, this is not my first MOOC on project management, but this is an outstanding course for me compared to others I've ever attended. Thank you so much Mrs.Yael Grushka-Cockayne, I loved the way you explain intuitively and concisely project management concepts, with much-needed great enthusiasm, non-verbal communications, including your professional facial expressions, emotions, pitch, and your tone-of-voice.
To be honest, you deserve to be the best teacher of all time, and I think an advanced course on project management with you can make a huge impact in this domain, Keep up the good work.
By Anoop C K•
Jun 26, 2019
Interesting course which covers all necessary topics in Project planning and management. The case study used in this course was very nice which helps even a beginner to understand the basics.
By Jugal G•
Apr 10, 2017
This is the first course I enrolled for and completed in Coursera. I loved it. After that I have been doing quite a few advance courses on project management and organizational leadership.
By Emma L•
Aug 23, 2020
Helpful to understand basics, however, a focus on Microsoft Project may be too specific and slightly dated with all the new software available in 2020.
By Chan J S•
May 26, 2020
Pros:
1. Super challenging quiz. Many reviews are complaining that the quiz are tough and tricky. However it is possible to score full marks if you are willing to do some further studies via Google.
2. Good and experienced instructor. Not a slide reading instructor. The instructor is using simple language and examples in the entire course. Nothing rocket science.
3. Super challenging quiz (yes again). Some topics are covered in introduction only. You need to study more to score the quiz. For me this is good as it encourages us to dig more channels of learning knowledge. Not just by videos and materials provided by the instructor. For me this is the real education. They do not catch the fish for you, they teach you how to catch fish and they even teach you how to make your own fishnet instead of giving you one.
Cons:
1. Was expecting to cover more in week 3 and week 4. Especially on Agile, Scrum and Kanban.
2. No suggested answers provided for all assignments. Although participation is optional. So all the submitted answers might not might not correct. If answers were provided there might be more aggressive in the discussion forum.
Overall it is a great course for those who have a little knowledge on project management. It is a little bit advance for people who have zero knowledge.
By Daniel A R•
Jan 9, 2017
After completing this course, I could classify it as a must-have for those who must to perform management tasks or activities.
I would like to stand out the teaching quality, knowledge and expertise of the instructor (Yael Grushka-Cockayne), just like all the people behind like the Mentor in the Discussion Forum (Vijayakumar Menon N.). It's really remarkable their efforts to make easy all the matters dealt with clear examples and notes.
The contents are very update and they give some very interesting references to other examples and tools which could very useful to check for more detailed information.
It would be really interesting a second course about this subject, a bit more detailed and focused on the project execution with the use of specialized tools for that goal (JIRA, Redmine, Trac Project...).
To conclude, I recommend this course for those people who want to begin with project management activities or those who are working on these and they want to strengthen their skills and capabilities.
By Mohamed M•
Dec 16, 2021
