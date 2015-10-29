About this Course

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Common myths and truths about growth in business

  • Growth readiness assessment

  • The 4 P's of growing a business: planning, prioritization, pace and process

  • Four ways to grow your business: scale and CVP, innovating, outsourcing and strategic acquisitions

Skills you will gain

  • Planning
  • Entrepreneurship
  • Business Intelligence
  • Innovation
  • Strategic Management
University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Course Overview

4 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Truth About Growth

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 82 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Fellers Gourmet Workshop

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The 4 P's

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 87 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

