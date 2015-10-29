This course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and taught by top-ranked faculty, focuses on challenges faced by existing private businesses when they attempt to grow substantially.
Common myths and truths about growth in business
Growth readiness assessment
The 4 P's of growing a business: planning, prioritization, pace and process
Four ways to grow your business: scale and CVP, innovating, outsourcing and strategic acquisitions
- Planning
- Entrepreneurship
- Business Intelligence
- Innovation
- Strategic Management
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Course Overview
This module introduces the course.
The Truth About Growth
This module presents an overview of growth in business with common myths and truths. There is a required reading: Edward D. Hess, "Growth is the Dynamic Confluence of Strategy, Entrepreneurship, and Values." An option case study reading on Eyebobs Eyeware, Inc is also available. Please visit the Eyebobs website at https://www.eyebobs.com and think about whether Julie's vision and customer value proposition connects with you. What do you like about the site? What do you dislike? Why is her website so important to her business? What should Julie do to keep her website "fresh"?
Fellers Gourmet Workshop
This module presents a series of questions to discover if you are ready for growth. The required reading is by Edward D. Hess, 3 Fellers Bakery, Case Study.
The 4 P's
This module presents the four P's of growing a business: planning, prioritization, pace and processes. The four ways to grow your business are improvements, innovations, scaling, and strategic acquisitions. The required reading is Edward D. Hess, "Defender Direct, Inc.: A Business of Growing Leaders," Case Study.
Great Course about business generally and growth particulary. Thanks for Edward Hess for this information becomes new and so actual for me and my purposes!
Great course. I have an MBA and 20 years of business experience and learned a TON, and was reminded of many fundamental truths. Highly recommended.
This course introduces very interesting concepts, the Professor is very entertaining and the Syllabus is very clearly structured. Thank you!
The professor is great! A lot of energy and a lot of passion in his classes. He makes it fun and engaging while never being with him in the same room. Great effort and great work! Enjoyed the class
