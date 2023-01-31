Are you interested in learning how the WhatsApp Business Platform can help businesses achieve better audience engagement and customer support? Designed for developers and engineers responsible for the implementation of APIs, this course will teach you to set up and configure the WhatsApp Business Platform and the WhatsApp Business Management API.
WhatsApp Business Platform for DevelopersMeta
About this Course
3,900 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
This course is designed for developers or engineers responsible for the implementation of APIs.
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Implement the WhatsApp Business Platform and WhatsApp Business Management API
Create templates, send and receive messages using the Cloud API, hosted by Meta
Skills you will gain
- Configure webhooks
- Create message templates
- Set up API access
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
This course is designed for developers or engineers responsible for the implementation of APIs.
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
The WhatsApp Business Platform
4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 28 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
6 hours to complete
Set Up the WhatsApp Business Platform
6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 26 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Implement the WhatsApp Business Platform
2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete
The WhatsApp Business Management API
4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 39 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.