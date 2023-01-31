About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

This course is designed for developers or engineers responsible for the implementation of APIs.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Implement the WhatsApp Business Platform and WhatsApp Business Management API

  • Create templates, send and receive messages using the Cloud API, hosted by Meta

Skills you will gain

  • Configure webhooks
  • Create message templates
  • Set up API access
Instructor

Offered by

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

The WhatsApp Business Platform

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 28 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
6 hours to complete

Set Up the WhatsApp Business Platform

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 26 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Implement the WhatsApp Business Platform

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

The WhatsApp Business Management API

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 39 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes

