Este curso le presenta los principios básicos de trabajar con datos en iOS. Profundizará en los procesos y conceptos detrás de las API, explorará formatos de datos que le permiten transferir datos entre servidores y dispositivos, y descubrirá cómo trabajar con datos en Swift usando Core Data.
Trabajar con datos en iOS
This course is part of Desarrollador de Meta de IOS Professional Certificate
Taught in Spanish
There are 4 modules in this course
Conocer el desarrollo de API de RESTful.
11 videos8 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Practique la aplicación de técnicas de programación asíncrona para consultar las API de REST y manejar sus respuestas con Swift.
6 videos8 readings5 quizzes
Cubrir todos los usos del paquete Core Data en una aplicación Swift
9 videos15 readings7 quizzes
Implemente las habilidades que ha aprendido en este curso para crear su propia aplicación con funcionalidad de filtrado y ordenación.
2 videos7 readings5 quizzes1 peer review2 discussion prompts
