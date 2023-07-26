Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) are vital in increasing developer productivity and learning to work with them will help you create impressive software projects whether you're a beginner or have some programming experience.
Working with Integrated Development Environments
What you'll learn
Describe the purpose and benefits of using IDEs in software development and recognise how they improve productivity and streamline coding processes.
Summarise the capabilities of IDEs, including managing projects, and utilising features (the terminal, debugger) and extensions in tools like VSCode.
Compare and contrast different IDEs, distinguishing between language-ambiguous IDEs and language-specific IDEs.
There are 2 modules in this course
Welcome to Working with Integrated Development Environments! In this course, we'll take you on a journey through the history of IDEs, from the earliest text editors to the powerful modern tools used by developers today. You'll learn how IDEs can help you write, test, and debug your code more efficiently and explore the various features that make each IDE unique.
6 videos11 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts
Welcome to Week 2 of our course on Working with Integrated Development Environments (IDEs)! This week, we'll be getting hands-on with some of the practical features of IDEs, including the powerful debugger and breakpoints in Visual Studio Code. You'll learn how to use these tools to find and fix bugs in your code, and gain experience with other practical features like syntax highlighting and code completion. Get ready to take your coding skills to the next level and become a pro with IDEs!
2 videos5 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 peer review3 discussion prompts2 ungraded labs
