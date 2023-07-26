University of Leeds
Working with Integrated Development Environments

Are you 16-30 and living in the UK? Enrol on this course (and many more) for FREE with Click Start!Find out more...

University of Leeds

Working with Integrated Development Environments

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Amy Brereton
Click Start

Instructors: Amy Brereton

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the purpose and benefits of using IDEs in software development and recognise how they improve productivity and streamline coding processes.

  • Summarise the capabilities of IDEs, including managing projects, and utilising features (the terminal, debugger) and extensions in tools like VSCode.

  • Compare and contrast different IDEs, distinguishing between language-ambiguous IDEs and language-specific IDEs.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

6 quizzes, 1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

Welcome to Working with Integrated Development Environments! In this course, we'll take you on a journey through the history of IDEs, from the earliest text editors to the powerful modern tools used by developers today. You'll learn how IDEs can help you write, test, and debug your code more efficiently and explore the various features that make each IDE unique.

What's included

6 videos11 readings4 quizzes3 discussion prompts

Welcome to Week 2 of our course on Working with Integrated Development Environments (IDEs)! This week, we'll be getting hands-on with some of the practical features of IDEs, including the powerful debugger and breakpoints in Visual Studio Code. You'll learn how to use these tools to find and fix bugs in your code, and gain experience with other practical features like syntax highlighting and code completion. Get ready to take your coding skills to the next level and become a pro with IDEs!

What's included

2 videos5 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 peer review3 discussion prompts2 ungraded labs

Instructors

Amy Brereton
University of Leeds
5 Courses1,850 learners

Offered by

University of Leeds

Recommended if you're interested in Support and Operations

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Support and Operations? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions