PepsiCo Positive We’re charting a new course to drive positive action for the planet and people. "pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) is the future of our company," says PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta, "a fundamental transformation of what we do and how we do it to create growth and shared value with sustainability and human capital at the center." pep+ will guide our business — how we operate within planetary boundaries and inspire positive change for the planet and people.

PepsiCo: Water Stewardship
PepsiCo: Water Stewardship Specialization

Erin Wilson

