3D SARS-CoV-19 Protein Visualization With Biopython
Biological sequence/ Data manipulation with Biopython
Query Biological Databases using Biopython & web-scraping
Create an interactive 3D model of SARS-CoV-19 Protein
In this project you will create an interactive three-dimensional (3D) representation of SARS-CoV-19 (Coronavirus) protein structures & publication-quality pictures of the same, understand properties of SARS-CoV-19 genome, handle biological sequence data stored in FASTA & PDB (Protein Data Bank) and XML format, and get insights from this data using Biopython. This hands-on project will also give you a glimpse of tasks a Bioinformatician performs on a daily basis, along with the up-to-date concepts and database use cases in the field of Medical Research and Human genetics. In this project, we will also cover basics about important databases used by biologists and biotechnologists, along with the type of sequence data we can access and visualize from these databases using Biopython & Jupyter notebook.
SARS-CoV-19
Biopython
Python Programming
Bioinformatics
Biotechnology
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to Biopython
Understand FASTA file format
Sequence manipulation using Biopython
Transcription & Translation studies
Perform Basic Local Alignment using NCBI-BLAST
Reading PDB file
Visualizing SARS-CoV-19 Protein structures
by IIApr 19, 2021
Interesting project, it helps how to use and apply Biopython
by CLOct 18, 2020
It was very well taught by the instructor, easy to understand
by SCOct 2, 2020
Very informative, clearly explained by the Mr. Hunakunti. It will be surely helpful for those looking for the career in Biological data analysis.
by KKJul 9, 2021
I can do my own project to view protein structure. Thanks.
