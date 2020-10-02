3D SARS-CoV-19 Protein Visualization With Biopython

In this Guided Project, you will:

Biological sequence/ Data manipulation with Biopython

Query Biological Databases using Biopython & web-scraping

Create an interactive 3D model of SARS-CoV-19 Protein

In this project you will create an interactive three-dimensional (3D) representation of SARS-CoV-19 (Coronavirus) protein structures & publication-quality pictures of the same, understand properties of SARS-CoV-19 genome, handle biological sequence data stored in FASTA & PDB (Protein Data Bank) and XML format, and get insights from this data using Biopython. This hands-on project will also give you a glimpse of tasks a Bioinformatician performs on a daily basis, along with the up-to-date concepts and database use cases in the field of Medical Research and Human genetics. In this project, we will also cover basics about important databases used by biologists and biotechnologists, along with the type of sequence data we can access and visualize from these databases using Biopython & Jupyter notebook.

  • SARS-CoV-19

  • Biopython

  • Python Programming

  • Bioinformatics

  • Biotechnology

  1. Introduction to Biopython

  2. Understand FASTA file format

  3. Sequence manipulation using Biopython

  4. Transcription & Translation studies

  5. Perform Basic Local Alignment using NCBI-BLAST

  6. Reading PDB file

  7. Visualizing SARS-CoV-19 Protein structures

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

