4.5
stars
64 ratings
19 reviews

About the Course

In this project you will create an interactive three-dimensional (3D) representation of SARS-CoV-19 (Coronavirus) protein structures & publication-quality pictures of the same, understand properties of SARS-CoV-19 genome, handle biological sequence data stored in FASTA & PDB (Protein Data Bank) and XML format, and get insights from this data using Biopython. This hands-on project will also give you a glimpse of tasks a Bioinformatician performs on a daily basis, along with the up-to-date concepts and database use cases in the field of Medical Research and Human genetics. In this project, we will also cover basics about important databases used by biologists and biotechnologists, along with the type of sequence data we can access and visualize from these databases using Biopython & Jupyter notebook....

By Shweta C

Oct 3, 2020

Very informative, clearly explained by the Mr. Hunakunti. It will be surely helpful for those looking for the career in Biological data analysis.

By Keerthana K

Oct 3, 2020

Well taught and easy to understand and implement in our own project work! Instructor teaches at a very good pace.

By Carol F L

Oct 19, 2020

It was very well taught by the instructor, easy to understand

By Kyunghoon H

Nov 17, 2020

It was quite entertaining. If you like to bypass the long tutorial given by the Biopython developers (which is very helpful nonetheless) and would like to see what's the bare minimum knowledge of Biopython and nglview to obtain a satisfactory result, this is definitely for you.

By Reinaldo V

Nov 11, 2020

super useful and easy to learn

By Gerwin N B

Oct 20, 2020

Thank you

By Erick D

Feb 7, 2021

Great introduction on the functions and features of the BioPython library. Author does a wonderful job going through the project step-by-step in a clear and approachable manner. The jupyter notebook on the cloud workspace is an excellent medium that allows students to learn the material by doing the work themselves.

By Aggelos K

Nov 22, 2020

Just right on time, very good explanations while we were writing the code and commands. I wouldn't imagine Biopython has all these features! Would definitely recommend this project to people who know basic programming and want to take a dive into structural bioinformatics.

By Irving

Apr 19, 2021

Interesting project, it helps how to use and apply Biopython

By Khine M K

Jul 10, 2021

I can do my own project to view protein structure. Thanks.

By Enrico D

Jul 5, 2021

Awesome course!

Extremely clear instructor!

By Rafael N

Jun 14, 2021

T​he course was helpful for my review of skills in biopython programming. However, some questions in the quiz were confusing: e.g. the protein is an RNA-dependent RNA polymerase but the answer to the question about where its domain binds is DNA; also, multiple codons correspond to a certain amino acid and not the other way around as implied by another question. But overall, the learning experience was easy and great.

By Genan 一

Mar 14, 2021

Very interesting and informative, the courses are easy to follow, but you need to have a basic python skill and know how to use the jupyter notebook.

By Ahmed A A M

Jan 26, 2022

Thank you

By Shreya T

Apr 14, 2022

This is really fun to do and exciting! but you need some background on python.....so i recommend taking a course or going through a few vids before starting this. i recommend this course before starting - https://www.coursera.org/learn/python-genomics#syllabus

By Sude E

Dec 13, 2020

It was too easy not challenging!

By Luciana H C

Aug 16, 2021

El modulo Alphabet no deberia ser usado ya que Biopython lo elimino de sus funciones. No se puede visualizar las proteinas, aparece totalmente vacio

By Ken R

Jan 21, 2021

I appreciate what the instructor has created but was booted out of the cloud access and am now unable to see the rest of the code to complete the visualization. Nevertheless, the system insists on asking me to complete the quiz. I didn't enroll just to pass a quiz, but to create the visualization.

By Mustafa K

Jan 12, 2022

I couldn't understand many steps, I think the lecturer assumes that we understand all the concepts and tools. Not satisfied

By ANSHU P

May 1, 2022

n​ot good

