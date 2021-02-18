Advertise YouTube Videos with Zapier

Create a Free account with Zapier

Connect your YouTube page to Zapier

Create automated messages to multiple social media platforms

Zapier is the industry leader in task automation and gives users the ability to not only organize but to automate social media posting about a new YouTube video upload. By the end of this project, you will be able to set up an account with Zapier. You will learn how to connect your YouTube Channel to Zapier and then send out automated social media messages to your owned social media accounts whenever a new video is posted. This will save you time and allow you to share your video content with your audience immediately - rather than when you remember too! Zapier is the industry leader in task automation and gives users the ability to not only organize but to automate social media posting. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

It is recommended that you have some familiarity with YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to complete this course.

  • Marketing

  • Advertising

  • Social Media

  • Branding

  • Automation

  1. Register for your free Zapier account

  2. Build a Zap with YouTube

  3. Build a Zap to connect YouTube with Facebook

  4. Build a Zap to connect YouTube with Twitter

  5. Build a Zap to connect YouTube with Instagram

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

