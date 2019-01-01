Working with Amazon DynamoDB using Python & Boto3
In this 2-hours long project, we will look at how to work with DynamoDB, a fully managed NoSQL Database provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS) using Python & Boto3. We will look at how to generate credentials to programmatically access AWS resources. We will then look at how to create a DynamoDB Table and load data in it. We will then move on to how to perform CRUD operations in DynamoDB which include Create new records, Reading, updating and deleting existing records. We will then look at how to perform Queries to retrieve data from a table using the primary key. We will then look at Scan operation which reads every item in the entire table and look at how to apply filters on the retrieved data to retrieve data without using a primary key. Finally we will see how to create an Index, specifically Global Secondary Index (GSI), to perform queries (an efficient alternative to Scan) on the database using fields which are non-primary key. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
aws
Database (DBMS)
Python Programming
NoSQL
Amazon Dynamodb
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to DynamoDB & Generating Credentials for programmatic Access
Creating a DynamoDB Table & Loading Data
CRUD Operations: Create and Read
CRUD Operations: Update and Delete
Querying a AWS DynamoDB Table
Performing Scan Operations on AWS DynamoDB
Creating Global Secondary Index (GSI) to perform queries
