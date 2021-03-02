Aumente su productividad y su rendimiento con Canva
Crea imprimibles que le ayudarán a estructurar su día para mejorar y aumentar su productividad.
Al final de este proyecto, usted creará imprimibles que le ayudarán a estructurar su día para mejorar y aumentar su productividad. Usted podrá incorporar un esquema de color , imágenes, y otros elementos de diseño estético. Crear imprimibles de alta calidad es ideal tanto para el uso personal, como para ofrecer a sus clientes productos digitales. En este proyecto usaremos la versión gratis de Canva. Nota: Este curso es de mayor utilidad para estudiantes que residen en la región de América del Norte. Actualmente, estamos trabajando para proporcionar la misma experiencia en otras regiones.
Este proyecto está diseñado para personas con conocimientos de Canva quienes desean crear medios digitales y medios de comunicación impresos.
motivación
productividad
Graphic Design
Organización
Canva
Crea una cuenta en Canva y navegue el espacio de trabajo en Canva.
Modifique una plantilla en Canva para crear una página digital de rutinas
Crea y diseña una página digital para un bullet journal
Agregue texto a su bullet journal y diseñe calcomanías motivadoras
Comparta, guarde y organice sus proyectos con Canva
