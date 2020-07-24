Become a JavaScript Pro with these 7 Skills
139 ratings
5,647 already enrolled
Learn 7 essential JavaScript skills
139 ratings
5,647 already enrolled
Learn 7 essential JavaScript skills
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will gain hands-on experience with 7 essential JavaScript topics. If you have some experience with JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and object-oriented programming and want to elevate your level of competency and be ready to solve real-world problems, this course is for you! By the end of this course, you will understand and be able to apply 7 of the most important concepts and skills in JavaScript.
Web Development
Front And Back Ends
Web
Mobile Development
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducton and user interface orientation
Function expressions and callbacks
Document Object Model (DOM)
JQuery
Iterate arrays like a pro
Object-oriented JavaScript
Mastering Promises
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by TBMar 16, 2021
Good information in a digestible chunk. Clear instruction and a great instructional method.
by SDOct 17, 2020
I was a nice experience working on a guided project. Succinct and straight to the point. Thank you Harrison.
by HKDec 1, 2020
very good course, so much useful info in a shortest time !
by AJul 24, 2020
A very informative course to get just the right skills you need and the instructor was very good at teaching the concepts.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.