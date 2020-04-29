Beginning SQL Server
802 ratings
17,587 already enrolled
Perform basic tasks using the Object Explorer window in SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS).
Learn to execute tasks, queries and to manage the data.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to perform core job-related tasks within the SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) environment. You will use the tools in SSMS to automatically generate queries, manage security permissions, create dependent scripts, and create and backup a database. You will get hands-on practices performing these tasks using real data in a SQL Server Database.
database management
SQL Server Management
Sql Server Management Studio (SSMS)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by PMApr 29, 2020
This course helped me to understand soo many thing. Thank you coursera and Mark Velijkov for helping me to complete this course.
by LDAug 2, 2020
I loved the guided project aspect of the course. This course is very introductory and teaches basic navigation.
by CQJun 9, 2020
Easy to understand and follow. I am now excited to continue my learning in this style.
by PKMay 22, 2020
It was really a great experience to test your knowledge on the virtual machine. However, I fell if the practice window was a bit bigger, it would provide a better user experience
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
