Profile

Mark Veljkov

Director of Education Business, SkillUp Technologies

    Bio

    Dr. Mark Veljkov joined SkillUp Technologies after retiring as the Director of Computers and Technology programs at Bellevue College, Continuing Education. Mark has worked in the higher education and technology industries for over 35 years working with traditional public and private colleges and universities along with several related technology companies such as Blackboard and Microsoft. In addition to his higher education experience, Mark has over 30 years of experience in the "Imagineering and management of learning innovations.

    Courses

    Using Covid-19 Data to Make Supply Chain Logistics Decisions in Spreadsheets

    Learn to Code using C# on VS Code

    Building Basic Relational Databases in SQL Server Management Studio

    Building a Calculator using C# in Visual Studio

    Beginning SQL Server

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder