Dr. Mark Veljkov joined SkillUp Technologies after retiring as the Director of Computers and Technology programs at Bellevue College, Continuing Education. Mark has worked in the higher education and technology industries for over 35 years working with traditional public and private colleges and universities along with several related technology companies such as Blackboard and Microsoft. In addition to his higher education experience, Mark has over 30 years of experience in the "Imagineering and management of learning innovations.