Build a Product Roadmap with Aha!
51 ratings
3,131 already enrolled
Build a Feature Board grouped by Releases
Organize Features in high-level Initiatives and Goals
Define a compelling Product Vision
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
3,131 already enrolled
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn what makes a good Product Roadmap, how to use Aha! to combine your product artifacts in a well-structured Product Roadmap, and how to customize Aha! to match the processes and requirements in your team. Using Aha!, step by step we will start from a blank sheet of paper to get to a comprehensive product definition. We will structure the information in a way that allows to switch between execution level information, like Features and Release and also being able to zoom out to high-level information like Goals and Vision.
Basic understanding of Product Management
Project Plan
Product Management
Product Planning
Product Roadmapping
Product Strategy
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Features
Releases
Initiatives
Goals
Vision
Ideas Portal
Customizations
Define a Persona
Summary
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by WGDec 7, 2021
Helpful too for understanding the basics of Aha! Fascilitates the ability to have top level conversations about the tool and how it can be implemented.
by MMJun 27, 2021
Gives a solid foundation on Aha! in a short span of time. Thanks for such a quick, yet useful course.
by ABAug 18, 2021
As a coverage of the tool this was comprehensive yet short to fit my time commitment. I would love if there was a pre-req /pre-read suggestion on topics about Product Management before doing this.
by SSDec 27, 2021
Course was short and sweet. It had all informations which helps a person to successfully build a product.
