Build a Product Roadmap with Aha!

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Build a Feature Board grouped by Releases

Organize Features in high-level Initiatives and Goals

Define a compelling Product Vision

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

2 hours
Beginner-friendly
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn what makes a good Product Roadmap, how to use Aha! to combine your product artifacts in a well-structured Product Roadmap, and how to customize Aha! to match the processes and requirements in your team. Using Aha!, step by step we will start from a blank sheet of paper to get to a comprehensive product definition. We will structure the information in a way that allows to switch between execution level information, like Features and Release and also being able to zoom out to high-level information like Goals and Vision.

Requirements

Basic understanding of Product Management

Skills you will develop

  • Project Plan

  • Product Management

  • Product Planning

  • Product Roadmapping

  • Product Strategy

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction

  2. Features

  3. Releases

  4. Initiatives

  5. Goals

  6. Vision

  7. Ideas Portal

  8. Customizations

  9. Define a Persona

  10. Summary

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

