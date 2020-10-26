A Start Guide: Product Marketing Using G Suite
Indentify the market mix
Learn to draw product hierarchy
Analyze the sales performance of your product item or what we call stock-keeping unit (SKU)
In this 1-hour 40-minutes long project-based course, you will be able to identify your product mix, draw your product hierarchy levels as well as analyzing the sales performance of your product item or what we call stock-keeping unit (SKU). You will learn how to build successful product lines by identifying the problems and finding solutions for each product item or the stock-keeping unit ( SKU). Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Marketing Mix
Google Suite
Product Hierarchy
Product Marketing
PPM
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the guided project and the Rhyme platform.
Define the product lines of your company.
Classify the product hierarchy levels.
Draw the product hierarchy of your company.
Conduct stock keeping unit (SKU) analysis.
Come up with the product’s SKUs problem and solutions.
by LEOct 26, 2020
I learnt more about the use of G suite in my profession.
