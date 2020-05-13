Building a Calculator using C# in Visual Studio
Learn to identify, write and execute basic coding structures in C#
In this 1-hour long project-based course, we will introduce fundamental programming concepts and terminology to students who have never programmed before. You will be exposed to the basic coding structures such as assignment statements, variables, constants, decision making statements, loops, and arrays in C# Console applications. By successfully completing the hands-on practices assigned, you will understand why and when to apply these basic programming concepts and be better prepared for taking other computer programming courses in any language.
Computer Programming
C Sharp (C#) (Programming Language)
coding
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Display information on the Console in a simple application in the Visual Studio (VS) .NET environment
Declare and use numeric variables and constants for different data types
Use decision making statements
Declare a single-dimensional array to add more numbers
Modify variables
by PSMay 30, 2020
Cannot connect to the cloud server and then i know very little with what some of the variables are.
by AOJul 2, 2020
I really enjoyed the course, although the lecturer seemed quite fast, I am pretty happy with the knowledge gained from it. Would totally recommend this course!
by MMMay 13, 2020
very good project for learning the skills of c and how to use guided project
by MGJul 12, 2020
I just missed some explanation of the Syntax behind C#
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
