Chevron Left
Back to Business Operations Support in Google Sheets

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Business Operations Support in Google Sheets by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
171 ratings
19 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create a Google Sheet that receives customer requests, tracks employee workload, and provides a small business with an overview of current project status and historical data for completed projects. You will learn how to create a custom form and use the data from the form to track requests, assign work to employees, and create a snapshot of current and past projects. Throughout the project you will leverage formulas to automate the Google Sheet in order to effectively and efficiently manage day to day operations. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

MC

Dec 20, 2020

Thank you for giving me an idea of how well a Google Sheet can be utilized in business operations.

MK

Jun 17, 2020

Very patient and understaing of all the different levels and requirements of the the group.

Filter by:

1 - 20 of 20 Reviews for Business Operations Support in Google Sheets

By Mary A C

Dec 21, 2020

Thank you for giving me an idea of how well a Google Sheet can be utilized in business operations.

By Manish K

Jun 18, 2020

Very patient and understaing of all the different levels and requirements of the the group.

By Anshul H

May 16, 2021

very good course to learn excel

By RITHEESH V V

Jul 17, 2020

Excellent & Looking Forward

By Vignesh. M

Sep 29, 2020

Clear and well explained.

By Md: O F M

Jun 9, 2020

In short Just great

By Abhishek k

Jun 13, 2020

its really helpful

By Ritesh K L

Jul 16, 2021

very nice program

By ali r

Nov 27, 2021

cancel please

By MUHY S

Jul 22, 2021

s​o good 👍🏽

By Renisha P

May 5, 2020

Useful course

By Partheepan

Apr 20, 2020

Very Useful

By joe k

Sep 1, 2020

thanks

By Mohamad S B S

Aug 10, 2021

great

By Aryadi S

Mar 16, 2021

Great

By p s

Jun 24, 2020

Good

By Sumit K G

Jan 29, 2021

Excellent . Learned the idea of how to use and apply Google sheet in Business operation . Thank you madam .

By Murtuza B

Sep 27, 2020

Very well structured. Thank you so much for your time and efforts!

By Aruna p

May 20, 2021

I ENJOYED THIS COURSE

By ARTHANARISWARAN R

May 31, 2020

thanking

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder