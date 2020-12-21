MC
Dec 20, 2020
Thank you for giving me an idea of how well a Google Sheet can be utilized in business operations.
MK
Jun 17, 2020
Very patient and understaing of all the different levels and requirements of the the group.
By Mary A C•
Dec 21, 2020
Thank you for giving me an idea of how well a Google Sheet can be utilized in business operations.
By Manish K•
Jun 18, 2020
Very patient and understaing of all the different levels and requirements of the the group.
By Anshul H•
May 16, 2021
very good course to learn excel
By RITHEESH V V•
Jul 17, 2020
Excellent & Looking Forward
By Vignesh. M•
Sep 29, 2020
Clear and well explained.
By Md: O F M•
Jun 9, 2020
In short Just great
By Abhishek k•
Jun 13, 2020
its really helpful
By Ritesh K L•
Jul 16, 2021
very nice program
By ali r•
Nov 27, 2021
cancel please
By MUHY S•
Jul 22, 2021
so good 👍🏽
By Renisha P•
May 5, 2020
Useful course
By Partheepan•
Apr 20, 2020
Very Useful
By joe k•
Sep 1, 2020
thanks
By Mohamad S B S•
Aug 10, 2021
great
By Aryadi S•
Mar 16, 2021
Great
By p s•
Jun 24, 2020
Good
By Sumit K G•
Jan 29, 2021
Excellent . Learned the idea of how to use and apply Google sheet in Business operation . Thank you madam .
By Murtuza B•
Sep 27, 2020
Very well structured. Thank you so much for your time and efforts!
By Aruna p•
May 20, 2021
I ENJOYED THIS COURSE
By ARTHANARISWARAN R•
May 31, 2020
thanking