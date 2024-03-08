Embark on an engaging journey to master the art of AI-driven video storytelling with Lumen5. In this immersive project, you will delve into the innovative world of Lumen5, learning how to harness its AI capabilities to create compelling, visually stunning videos that captivate and engage audiences. From setting up your Lumen5 account to exploring its array of features, you will undergo a transformative learning experience. This project involves hands-on tasks such as crafting narratives, selecting appropriate templates, and utilizing Lumen5's AI to enhance video quality and storytelling impact. You will learn to create videos for various platforms, including social media, email campaigns, and blog integrations. By the end of this project, you will have acquired the skills to produce high-quality video content effortlessly, enhancing your digital storytelling prowess and elevating your content creation capabilities. A basic understanding of video editing and storytelling is helpful but not required, as you will develop these skills throughout the project.
Cinematic Storytelling Simplified: Mastering Lumen5 AI
Taught in English
Guided Project
What you'll learn
Learn to create captivating videos with Lumen5, enhancing content quality and engagement for your audience.
Create concise and impactful video summaries with Lumen5, leveraging Upword AI for clarity and improved audience engagement.
Master Lumen5 to automate and streamline video content creation, enhancing efficiency and productivity in your digital storytelling process.
Skills you'll practice
Details to know
March 2024
Guided Project
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Visual Storytelling Mastery: Crafting Engaging Videos for Social Media
Repurposing Social Media Content with Lumen5
Special Offer Strategy: Designing a 50% OFF Black Friday Campaign with Lumen5
Blogging Through Video: Enhancing Blog Content with Lumen5
Efficient Video Creation: Streamlining Your Process with Lumen5
Instructor
Offered by
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
