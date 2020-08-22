Use Commands and Create a Remote Git Repository
Push the local repository to the remote Git repository on Github.
Create a new Git working Branch and Commit changes.
Use Git Merge to merge changes into the original branch.
A key to maintaining a project under version control is to store it as a remote repository on a server that is backed up over time. Keeping a project on a remote repository not only provides a back-up of the project; it also allows others to collaborate on the project. In the case of Git there are several remote repository options out there. Github and BitBucket are two of the more popular choices, each with a free option and a subscription option. In this course, you will create a remote Git repository using an existing Git project containing directories and files. You will use Git commands such as push, pull, fetch, branch, and merge to make changes to your local Git repository and add them to the remote repository. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Github
Python Programming
Git Merge
GIT
Version Control
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a remote repository login on Github and configure Git credentials.
Push the local repository to the remote Git repository on Github.
Create a new Git develop Branch to make file changes.
Use Git Commit and Merge to merge changes into the original branch.
Push the changes into the remote repository, delete the develop branch and Pull to check the Remote Merged Branch.
by SMAug 22, 2020
If you want to learn how to create a repository and merge a Git Hub account from a local computer,these course is perfect.
