Construye una campaña de e-mail marketing con Mailchimp
Entenderás los componentes para crear campañas de email marketing
Crearás correos con el editor de Mailchimp
Enviarás tu primera campaña de email marketing
En este proyecto construirás una campaña de correo electrónico o email marketing que contendrá información relevante para tus usuarios mediante contenidos dirigidos directamente a tu lista de contactos o a tu público objetivo mediante la herramienta de Mailchimp. Aprenderás a usar el editor de correos mediante la práctica editando plantillas y agregando tus propios elementos y contenido. En este curso se explican las bases para construir una buena campaña y los elementos clave para que funcione adecuadamente. El email marketing es muy importante como implementación para tu estrategia de comunicación ya que te permite conectar e interactuar con los usuarios que están interesados en tus productos, servicios o contenidos.
Marketing
MailChimp
Canal de comunicación
Campañas
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción a la plataforma Mailchimp
Aprende a manejar el editor de e-mail
Agrega secciones
Configuración de remitente y lista de contactos
Revisa reportes y otras funciones
