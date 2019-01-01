Crea equipos y trabaja en grupos con Canva
Al final de este proyecto podrás crear grupos en Canva para colaborar con tu equipo de trabajo. Este proyecto guiado es una introducción a Canva teams y se dirige a personas que aún no tienen experiencia usando esta función en Canva. En este proyecto aprenderás a crear proyectos juntos con tu equipo en Canva . Canva es una plataforma completamente basada en la web que permite a sus usuarios crear gráficos simples o complejos. No necesitarás instalar ningún software para poder usar la plataforma Canva. La plataforma Canva ofrece todas las herramientas necesarias para crear un producto tanto organizado como visualmente atractivo y fácilmente de compartir y trabajar en equipo. Aprenderás en este proyecto guiado a crear un equipo y usar diferentes funciones dentro de Canva teams que te facilitaran colaborar con tu equipo para crear proyectos.
Team Building
Content Creation
Marketing
Team Management
Crea una cuenta de Canva y navegue el espacio de trabajo en Canva
Diseña un proyecto con tu grupo y asigna tareas a los miembros de tu grupo
Trabaja con tu grupo en tiempo real usando Canva
Elimina tu grupo en Canva después de haber completado tu proyecto.
