Crea gráficos para Facebook en Visme
Diseña un anuncio para Facebook con Visme.
Diseña un anuncio para Facebook con Visme.
Al final de este proyecto habrás aprendido a crear gráficos para Facebook usando la versión gratis de Visme. En este proyecto aprenderás a anunciar tu comercio en Facebook y a perseguir tu estrategia de marketing creando anuncios en Visme. La plataforma Visme ofrece todas las herramientas necesarias para crear productos tanto organizados como visualmente atractivos y fácilmente de compartir y trabajar en equipo.
Este proyecto se dirige a personas que quieren aprender a crear publicaciones para redes sociales con Visme.
Social Media Marketing
Marketing Strategy
Social Media Platforms
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una cuenta gratis de Visme.
Navega las herramientas y los menús de Visme.
Diseña un anuncio para Facebook con Visme
Crea un post para Facebook con Visme
Descarga, comparte y publica tus proyectos en Facebook con VIsme.
