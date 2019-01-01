Crea Presentaciones Informativas con Powerpoint
Podrás generar presentaciones atractivas
Podrás editar gráficos, mapas interactivos y videos
Podrás editar todos los componentes de las presentaciones
Podrás generar presentaciones atractivas
Podrás editar gráficos, mapas interactivos y videos
Podrás editar todos los componentes de las presentaciones
Al final de este proyecto, creará presentaciones utilizando Powerpoint. A lo largo de las tareas, podrá utilizar plantillas, editarlas, modificar sus titulares y textos, colocar fotografías para una presentación atractiva. Este proyecto guiado es para personas principiantes que estén interesadas en mejorar su emprendimiento y conocer cómo utilizar nuevas herramientas que nos proporciona Powerpoint. Además, vamos a comprender la utilización de gráficos, cómo editarlos y animar la presentación. Este proyecto le proporcionará la capacidad de crear presentaciones informativas utilizando Powerpoint, que combina la flexibilidad del diseño de plantillas con la capacidad de edición del mismo. Saber crear y editar presentaciones con Powerpoint te abre una gran posibilidad de crecer profesionalmente, puede ser un acercamiento al mundo laboral ¡especialmente en campos prometedores como administración, publicidad o para mejorar tus estudios o emprendimiento! Powerpoint es un programa de presentación para sistemas operativos Windows, macOS y últimamente para Android y iOS. Es accesible y utilizado del mismo modo por emprendedores como por personas que no forman parte del mundo del diseño.
Communication Design
Digital Marketing
Marketing
Presentation
Social Media
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción
Textos y Formas
Fotografías y Gráficos
Tarea Práctica Educación Digital
Videos y Audios
Mapa y Animación
Tarea Práctica Lookbook
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.