Crear videos de sitios web con Canva

Tendrá todas las habilidades básicas para crear videos para su sitio web

Utilizará las diversas herramientas de diseño, colores y gráficos que ofrece Canva

Al final de este proyecto, tendrá todas las habilidades básicas para crear videos para su sitio web utilizando la plataforma Canva, una herramienta en línea para crear y editar imágenes de marketing. Utilizará las diversas herramientas de diseño, colores y gráficos que ofrece Canva. Este proyecto está destinado a intermediarios, propietarios de pequeñas empresas y startups que no tienen conocimientos de diseño gráfico. Es ideal para crear videos de sitios web profesionales utilizando varias plantillas de video que ofrece Canva.

Este proyecto requiere conocimiento de crear una cuenta con la plataforma Canva.

  • Videos

  • Content Creation

  • Web Design

  • Graphic Design

  • Canva

  1. Cree un vídeo presentando la empresa con Canva

  2. Produzca un video presentando al equipo con Canva

  3. Cree un video de demostración del producto con Canva

  4. Produzca un video de demostración del servicio con Canva

  5. Comparta sus vídeos con Canva

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

