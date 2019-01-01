Crear videos de sitios web con Canva
Tendrá todas las habilidades básicas para crear videos para su sitio web
Utilizará las diversas herramientas de diseño, colores y gráficos que ofrece Canva
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Al final de este proyecto, tendrá todas las habilidades básicas para crear videos para su sitio web utilizando la plataforma Canva, una herramienta en línea para crear y editar imágenes de marketing. Utilizará las diversas herramientas de diseño, colores y gráficos que ofrece Canva. Este proyecto está destinado a intermediarios, propietarios de pequeñas empresas y startups que no tienen conocimientos de diseño gráfico. Es ideal para crear videos de sitios web profesionales utilizando varias plantillas de video que ofrece Canva.
Este proyecto requiere conocimiento de crear una cuenta con la plataforma Canva.
Videos
Content Creation
Web Design
Graphic Design
Canva
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Cree un vídeo presentando la empresa con Canva
Produzca un video presentando al equipo con Canva
Cree un video de demostración del producto con Canva
Produzca un video de demostración del servicio con Canva
Comparta sus vídeos con Canva
