Create a Flyer Using Microsoft Word
Create a one page flyer containing a picture and bulleted list in Microsoft Word.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
After successfully completing this project, you will have created a visually appealing flyer using Microsoft Word. While building a flyer, you will use various features in Word. You will use the Insert feature to insert a picture in a document. Other features you will use include applying styles to text and pictures. You will insert a numbered list, convert it to a bulleted list, and then modify the bullets. You will also discover how to apply a theme to a document.
No background needed.
Insert a numbered list in a Word document
Apply styles to text and a picture in a Word document
Convert a numbered list to a bulleted list in a Word document
Apply a theme to a Word document
Insert a picture in a Word document
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Sign up for a free Microsoft Office account, explore the Office Window and Microsoft Word templates.
Apply a predefined style to text and change paragraph alignment in Microsoft Word.
Insert and modify an image in Microsoft Word.
Insert a numbered list, convert it to a bulleted list, and modify the bullets in Microsoft Word.
Apply a document theme in Microsoft Word.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
