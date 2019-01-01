Create a Newsletter in Microsoft Word
Create a newsletter containing a header, a drawing with text, and images in Microsoft Word.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Create a newsletter containing a header, a drawing with text, and images in Microsoft Word.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
After successfully completing this project, you will have created a visually appealing newsletter using Microsoft Word. While building a newsletter, you will use various features in Word. You will use the Insert feature to insert a header, a drawing and a picture in a document. You will create a drawing with shapes and text. Other features you will use include applying picture styles and applying a filter to a picture search. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
No background needed.
Insert and modify a picture in a Microsoft Word document
Insert a header with text and page numbers in a Microsoft Word document
Create a drawing using shapes and text in a Microsoft Word document
Change document margins in a Microsoft Word document
Change paragraph margins using the ruler in a Microsoft Word document
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Sign up for a free Microsoft Office account, display the ruler, explore the ruler markers, and change document margins in a Microsoft Word document.
Insert a header with page numbers to a document in Microsoft Word.
Create a drawing using shapes in Microsoft Word.
Compose a newsletter article in Microsoft Word.
Insert and modify a picture in Microsoft Word.
Apply a filter to refine a picture search in Microsoft Word.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.