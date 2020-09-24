Creating an AWS EC2 Autoscaling Group using Load Balancer
25 ratings
2,240 already enrolled
Create an AWS EC2 Auto Scaling Group which scales in and out based on incoming traffic.
25 ratings
2,240 already enrolled
Create an AWS EC2 Auto Scaling Group which scales in and out based on incoming traffic.
Please note: You will need an AWS account to complete this course. All the resources used in the course come under free-tier provided by AWS for new users. But you might be charged if you have already used up your free-tier credits. In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an AWS EC2 AutoScaling Group which can scale in and out based on the incoming traffic. We will go through the complete process of deploying your web application in the AutoScaling Group. We will be creating an Application Load Balancer which will distribute the incoming traffic among the EC2 Instance of our AutoScaling Groups. We will be creating an Amazon Machine Image which will be used to create a Launch Configuration which will act as the base for the EC2 Instances in our AutoScaling Group. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
aws
server
deployment
Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)
Cloud Computing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an AWS EC2 Instance.
Connect to the AWS EC2 Instance and deploy a Python application.
Create an Amazon Machine Image (AMI).
Create a Launch Configuration.
Create a Target Group.
Create an AWS EC2 AutoScaling Group.
Load Test the EC2 AutoScaling Group.
Delete all the components we created to avoid unncessary billing.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by NBSep 24, 2020
An excellent course, explain all the necessary things to understand Autoscaling Group and LoadBalancer work.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.