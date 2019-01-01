How to create and join teams in Canva
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create groups in Canva, in which you can collaborate with your team and work together on projects. This guided project is an introduction to Canva teams and is designed for people who would like to work as a team in Canva and create projects together. Canva is a web based graphic design platform that allows users to design a big variety of projects, for both virtual and print use. After completing this project, you will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements to your designs for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral. We can use Canva to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas as a team and utilize graphic design tools to create visually appealing products that your clients will love.
Marketing Communications
Presentation
Graphic Design
Canva
Team Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Canva account and navigate the Canva dashboard.
Create a group in Canva and invite new members.
Design a project as a team and assign different tasks to team members.
Work and collaborate in real time with your teammates on a project in Canva.
Delete your Canva team after successfully completing a project.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
