Create a Python Application using MySQL
114 ratings
5,122 already enrolled
Create the MySQL Database Table
Insert Data into the MySQL database
Modify a MySQL table Row using Update
114 ratings
5,122 already enrolled
Create the MySQL Database Table
Insert Data into the MySQL database
Modify a MySQL table Row using Update
Data plays a crucial role in application development. It plays such a crucial role that there are people called Database Administrators that specialize in just organizing the data. The traditional database used to be, and often still is, a relational database. MySQL is one of the most popular relational databases and is backed by the Oracle corporation as well. This provides the developer with a variety of online resources. The popularity of MySQL combined with the popularity of Python has resulted in the development of an API that makes the interface between Python and MySQL almost seamless. In this course, you will create a Python application using Python’s MySQL Connector that creates a MySQL database containing words and their definitions. You will then retrieve words and definitions from the database table, update a definition in the database table, and display a selected word’s definition. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Database (DBMS)
Python Programming
MySQL API
MySQL
Computer Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Read Data from a File for MySQL insertion
Create MySQL Database
Insert Data into the MySQL Database Table
Retrieve data from the MySQL Table using Select
Change a MySQL Table Entry using Update
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MRJul 16, 2020
This course had vanished all the fear in me of doing projects.I really thank coursera for this project.
by DLMay 25, 2021
Good fun ! this was exactly what i was looking for.
by NNJul 16, 2020
I just want to know how to use MySql with python.I have learned MySql from my university.So,honestly, this is too easy for me.Thanks for your explanation sir.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.