Create your first Java project using jGRASP
Use the jGRASP Development Environment to create a program that processes details that are a prerequisite for a course you would like to enroll in.
This project provides a step-by-step approach in instruction and will equip you with fundamental concepts of Java programming from the ground up. Using jGRASP development environment, you will create a program that processes details that are a prerequisite for a course you would like to enroll in. These details are your name, year of birth, age, hobby, and the average score from three prerequisite courses. To be enrolled for the course, you have to be older than 21 and you should also have attained a mark of at least 50 in each of the three previous courses. By creating this project, you will master the concepts of using a class, comments, variables, input, output, operators, and control flow in Java programming. If you are a beginner and this is your first course in Java programming you will benefit from writing a program from a blank sheet to a fully functioning program. If you already have programming experience, this is an opportunity to refresh your skills in Java programming by going back to basics. No matter your level, you will be able to apply the skills obtained from this course in real-life programming exercises. To provide you with support outside the course, you will find a pool of additional notes and exercises that you can try at home. If you ever wanted to become better at computer programming using Java by building on your fundamental skills, this project is the right place to start!
Computer Programming
Java
jgrasp
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a class and main method.
Add comments to the program.
Create variables to store data.
Output information to the screen.
Fetch user input from the keyboard.
Process information using operators and control flow.
Produce the final output.
by CKJul 5, 2020
Having seen Dr Chao's amazing work, I truly enjoyed the course and learnt a lot.
by SSJul 8, 2020
This project is perfect for those who wants to start or review some of the basic concepts of java programming.
by NJJul 20, 2020
It was a good course and I want to thank my intructors
by LWJul 12, 2020
This is a very good course,as it is well taught and the instructor makes it easy to understand.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
