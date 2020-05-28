Creating Database Tables with SQL
Create a relational table with SQL code.
Alter the structure of an existing table with SQL code.
Identify the attributes of a relational table.
In this course you will experience the process of defining, creating, and managing relational database tables using the SQL language. Tables are used as the containers for the data in a database. As such, the structure, or makeup, of each table in a relational database is critical, since it must be designed and created specifically to meet the needs of the data it will contain. The table’s structure indicates which pieces of data are stored in a table, as well as the type and size of each piece of data. Throughout the course, you’ll be exposed to guidelines and rules that database designers use to make sure that the tables will keep the data as safe and accurate as possible. You’ll learn to use SQL code to incorporate the constraints that help the database management enforce those rules. As you work through and complete hands-on tasks, you’ll become familiar with SQLiteStudio, the database management system used in the course. Tables that are well-designed and created correctly improve data integrity--and make data retrieval easier! Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Database (DBMS)
Sql Commands
Relational Database
SQLiteStudio
SQL
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
The CREATE TABLE Command
Rules for Relational Tables
Adding Constraints
The ALTER Command
Build a Database with a Script
by PBMay 28, 2020
It is good for beginners to acknowledge very efficiently about the topic.
by MBAug 29, 2020
I like this SQL leaning because it gave SQL basic thinking.
by MSJun 15, 2020
Its too much easy, was expecting more topics being covered.
by LTJun 10, 2020
An amazing 5 star course. I encourage all of you to take this one.
