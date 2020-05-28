Creating Database Tables with SQL

In this Guided Project, you will:

Create a relational table with SQL code.

Alter the structure of an existing table with SQL code.

Identify the attributes of a relational table.

50 minutes
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this course you will experience the process of defining, creating, and managing relational database tables using the SQL language. Tables are used as the containers for the data in a database. As such, the structure, or makeup, of each table in a relational database is critical, since it must be designed and created specifically to meet the needs of the data it will contain. The table’s structure indicates which pieces of data are stored in a table, as well as the type and size of each piece of data. Throughout the course, you’ll be exposed to guidelines and rules that database designers use to make sure that the tables will keep the data as safe and accurate as possible. You’ll learn to use SQL code to incorporate the constraints that help the database management enforce those rules. As you work through and complete hands-on tasks, you’ll become familiar with SQLiteStudio, the database management system used in the course. Tables that are well-designed and created correctly improve data integrity--and make data retrieval easier! Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • Database (DBMS)

  • Sql Commands

  • Relational Database

  • SQLiteStudio

  • SQL

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. The CREATE TABLE Command

  2. Rules for Relational Tables

  3. Adding Constraints

  4. The ALTER Command

  5. Build a Database with a Script

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

