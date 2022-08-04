Data Cleaning in Excel: Techniques to Clean Messy Data
create a clean data set from an untidy set of student data, ready to be used for reporting .
create a clean data set from an untidy set of student data, ready to be used for reporting .
Rarely do analysts begin working with a dataset without cleansing it first. Having clean data will allow for the highest quality of information for strategic decision-making. Data cleaning is also a vital part of the data analytics process. Data Cleaning in Excel: Techniques to Clean Messy Data, is for a beginner audience with basic computing skills, typing, and using Excel web. In this 90-minute Guided Project, you will explore the principles of tidy data, apply built-in Excel features to clean data, and use Excel functions to perform text manipulation. To achieve this, we will clean up untidy data set of student data containing names, registration numbers, addresses, marks for three courses, averages, total, and grades. This project is unique because you will learn by doing through step-by-step instruction using a real-world scenario to equip you with foundational data analysis skills that are useful for reporting data. In order to be successful in this project, prerequisites include basic computing skills, familiarity with Windows, files and folders, and basic typing.
Data Analysis
Microsoft Excel
Data Cleansing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Explore the concept of untidy data
Find, and remove blanks, duplicates, and outliers
Remove formatting, change text case, and trim using Excel built-in features
Demonstrate your understanding of removing and formatting untidy data
Split text to columns using Excel built-in features
Find and replace using Excel built in feature
Demonstrate understanding of manipulating text within untidy data
Demonstrate understanding of cleaning messy data using Excel Web
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.