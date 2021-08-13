Data Forwarding Across Computer Networks
Understand how data is forwarded across computer networks.
Set up static and default routes on Cisco routers.
Configure dynamic routing with the OSPF protocol.
Welcome to the CCNA 1.3: Data Forwarding Across Computer Networks. This project is the third in the guided-projects series that is designed to help you acquire the hands-on skills required to pass the CCNA certification exam. In this 2-hours guided project, you will understand how data is forwarded across computer networks, configure default and static routes on Cisco routers, set up dynamic routing using OSPF routing protocol, and verify and trace network routes.
Open Shortest Path First (OSPF)
Cisco Ios
Computer Networks
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Data forwarding on Local Area Networks.
Sending Data Across Multiple Networks.
Configuring Static Routing.
Configuring Dynamic Routing with the OSPF protocol.
Verifying and Tracing Network Routes.
